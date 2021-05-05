  • MORE MARKET STATS

10 states including Maharashtra, UP, Delhi contributed 70.91 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health ministry

By: |
May 5, 2021 4:52 PM

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,69,51,731 with 3,38,439 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.25 per cent of the country's total active cases.

Nearly 71 per cent of the 3,82,315 COVID-19 cases registered in India in a day were reported from 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,06,65,148, according to ministry data.

Related News

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 70.91 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the ministry said.

Nineteen states and union territories including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 21.46 per cent, it said.

Seventeen states and UTs including Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have a weekly positivity rate lower than the national average, it added.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily new cases at 51,880, followed by 44,631 in Karnataka and 37,190 in Kerala.

India’s active caseload has reached 34,87,229 and accounts for 16.87 per cent of the total infections. A net increase of 40,096 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.25 per cent of the country’s total active cases.

“The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent,” the ministry said.

As many as 3,780 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states account for 74.97 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (891), followed by Uttar Pradesh (351).

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,69,51,731 with 3,38,439 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.4 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 10 states including Maharashtra UP Delhi contributed 70.91 pc of new COVID-19 cases Health ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi records 311 deaths, over 20,000 cases; positivity rate below 30 pc for 4th day
2How proning can help improving oxygen levels in Covid-19 patients
3Over 16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country