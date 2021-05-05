10 states including Maharashtra, UP, Delhi contributed 70.91 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health ministry

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.25 per cent of the country's total active cases.

Nearly 71 per cent of the 3,82,315 COVID-19 cases registered in India in a day were reported from 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,06,65,148, according to ministry data.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 70.91 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the ministry said.

Nineteen states and union territories including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 21.46 per cent, it said.

Seventeen states and UTs including Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have a weekly positivity rate lower than the national average, it added.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily new cases at 51,880, followed by 44,631 in Karnataka and 37,190 in Kerala.

India’s active caseload has reached 34,87,229 and accounts for 16.87 per cent of the total infections. A net increase of 40,096 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

“The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent,” the ministry said.

As many as 3,780 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states account for 74.97 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (891), followed by Uttar Pradesh (351).

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,69,51,731 with 3,38,439 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.4 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry stated.