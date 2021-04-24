  • MORE MARKET STATS

10 states account for 74.15 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

By: |
April 24, 2021 1:37 PM

The Union health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crore.

covidThe death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. (File Photo)

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 74.15 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

Related News

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India’s tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry’s data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

“Ten states—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan—reported 74.15 per cent of the new cases,” the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India’s total active cases.

The Union health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crore.

These include 92,68,027 healthcare and 1,18,51,655 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 59,51,076 healthcare and 61,94,851 frontline workers who have taken the second one.

Also, among the senior citizens, 4,91,45,265 have taken the first dose and 71,65,338 the second dose. Among those between 45 and 60 years, 4,66,71,540 got the first dose of vaccine and 21,32,080 the second dose of vaccine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 10 states account for 74.15 pc of new COVID-19 cases Health Ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: At Rs 600 per dose, Indians might have to pay highest price for Covishield vaccine
2Reluctant to take Covid shot? Need for a nation-wide vaccination movement
3Maharashtra awaits court nod for use of 5,000 seized Remdesivir vials