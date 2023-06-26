10 signs that reveal your Vitamin D levels are too high

Vitamin D is an extremely important compound for the well-being of your body. Studies suggest vitamin D is necessary for the growth of muscle cells, proper functioning of your immune system, and maintenance of your skeletal system among others.

With the increasing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, people tend to consume supplements to reach normal levels. However, many people don’t realise that overconsumption of vitamin D supplements does more harm than good.

Vitamin D toxicity, or hypervitaminosis D, is a rare but potentially serious condition that often occurs when there is an excessive amount of vitamin D in your body. According to doctors, vitamin D toxicity is usually caused by consuming large doses of vitamin D supplements.

Here are some signs of high vitamin D levels

Appetite loss

Constipation

Dehydration

Fatigue

Frequent urination

High blood pressure

Muscle weakness

Nausea

Thirst

Vomiting

If you experiencing these symptoms, immediately contact your doctor and inform them about the supplements, medications, and substances you take, including their dosages.

Here are some other serious signs of excessive vitamin D levels that you must know:

Hypercalcemia: Taking too much vitamin D can lead to excessive calcium in the blood. This condition is called Hypercalcemia.

Kidney Problems: Excess vitamin D can also lead to kidney problems or even kidney damage.

Bone Issues: Although, getting enough vitamin D is essential for bone health, too much can actually have an adverse effect. Research has shown that people who take megadoses of vitamin D are more prone to bone fractures.

How much Vitamin D does your body need?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Healthy daily requirements for vitamin D include:

People ages 19 to 50: 600 IU/d.

People ages 50 to 70: At least 600 IU/d.

People older than 70: At least 800 IU/d.

The maximum suggested daily requirement is 4,000 IU/d for healthy adults.

Consult your doctor regarding the dosage that is appropriate for you. If you’re taking a vitamin D supplement, you should periodically get blood work to test your vitamin D levels. Always talk to your doctor before starting any supplement.