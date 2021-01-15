10% children out of school, one-fourth remain without vaccination, finds Delhi Survey

More than 1 lakh 30 thousand Delhi kids having dropped out and more than 90 thousand never went to a school, says survey (IE Image)

Two lakh children in Delhi remained out of school including slightly less than 65 thousand dropping out due to “financial constraints”, in between November 2019 and 2018, found the largest survey conducted by the government covering 1.02 crore people, reported IE. Around one-fourth of the children belonging to age group 0 to 5 years did not receive any vaccine for preventable diseases, the survey report further said.

The survey ordered by the Delhi government over the deaths of three minor girls in July 2018, revealed the socio-economic composition of the city. The survey was done on parameters like religion, caste, education, chronic illnesses, income, employment, the status of vaccination and preferred modes of transport.

The suspected cause for the death of the three minor girls from East Delhi’s Mandavali is starvation. Reports found that the family did not have a ration card and a government probe found that officials added their names in the records of local Anganwadi centre after their deaths.

Other important findings by the survey are,

• Over six lakh children between 0 to 6 years of age are outside the net of Anganwadi.

• Over 63% of the people use buses as public means of transport and only 6 per cent avail the Delhi metro services.

• Over 2.6% of the population suffered from chronic illnesses and the majority of the condition is diabetes.

• As many as 42.59% of families spend less than Rs 10, 000 per months and 80 per cent do not have computers at home

• Nearly three fourth of the population is dependent on government facilities and 29 per cent of them do not have access to running water within households

The most concerning findings of the survey conducted by over 6,000 field workers is related to early child development and education. As many as 9.76% of the children belonging to age 6 -17 years in the 1.67 people covered are out of their schools, including more than 1 lakh 30 thousand having dropped out and more than 90 thousand never went to a school.

The most predominant reason for dropping out of school or not going to school is ‘financial constraint’ followed by “engaged in domestic duties (13.50%), desired education level achieved (12.17%). About 9.37% of the children left school as they got “engaged in economic activities.”

Slightly more than half of the children of age, not more than 6 years attended Anganwadi centres under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme. Among pregnant women, 47.15% were found to be attending these centres.

The per capita income of Delhi was found to be Rs 3.89 lakh i.e nearly three times that of the national average. Only 1.66% of households have monthly expenses above Rs 50,000. 8As much as 8.44% spent between Rs 25, 000 and Rs 50, 000 in a month and around 47.31% of the population spent between Rs 10,000 to Rs 25, 000 in a month.

Of the population suffering from chronic illnesses, 36.33% had diabetes followed by cardiac ailments (21.75%) and respiratory diseases (9.17%). Around 73% of the population availed treatment from government health care facilities.

Dealing with hygiene and sanitation facilities in Delhi, the survey found that almost 71 % of the population has access to clean running water at their households, the highest in Shahdara district. About 7.76% of the total population depended on bottled water and 1.01 lakh people had to rely on tankers for access to clean water. Moreover, 18.7 lakh households of total 20.5 families had toilets in their homes, 1.22 lakh depended on community toilets whereas 11,497 lakh families still rely on open defecation.

A little over 21% of the population surveyed had a personal computer and a little over 80 per cent had internet connection along with it.

As the city starts with coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16, out of 9.5 lakh children falling in the 0-5 age bracket, around 2.13 lakh had not received any vaccinations by the government like oral polio, hepatitis B, rotavirus and other preventable diseases.

The report claims that the previous sample surveys conducted couldn’t give a real-time picture of requirements in terms of availability of social security or government infrastructure. It further said that because of non-availability of baseline data on some socio-economic indicators, the departments under the government of the National Capital Territory is having difficulty in formulating and implementing new schemes and the data generated from this survey that was executed at a cost of Rs 26, 61 crores will give the required insights to policymakers and the government.