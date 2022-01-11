1 m booster shots administered to frontline workers, vulnerable population

Around 90 lakh vaccinations were administered till Monday evening, taking the total vaccine coverage in the country to 152.90 crore doses. Around 2.60 crore children in the 15-17 years have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till Monday evening.

With the government launching booster shots on Monday, more than 10 lakh precautionary doses were administered on Monday. Health care workers and frontline workers received 7.32 lakh doses, while those over 60 years with comorbidity will received 3.41 lakh doses on the first day of vaccination.

Around 90 lakh vaccinations were administered till Monday evening, taking the total vaccine coverage in the country to 152.90 crore doses. Around 2.60 crore children in the 15-17 years have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till Monday evening.

Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, urged states to increase vaccination of all eligible population especially in the low vaccination coverage areas and districts. “Vaccination against Covid results in low hospitalisation and severity, as is seen globally,” he said. Mandaviya emphasized on administration of precaution dose for the identified categories that commenced on Monday and urged stats to ensure full coverage of the vulnerable population.

The minister interacted with six Western states and union territories’ health ministers and principal/chief secretaries on Monday. These stats were Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.