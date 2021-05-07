  • MORE MARKET STATS

1.84 lakh people in 18-44 age group vaccinated in 4 days: Manish Sisodia

By:
May 07, 2021 6:35 PM

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 1,14,657 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 80,306 received their first dose.

The Delhi government had earlier said the entire population of the capital can be vaccinated in three months, but only if adequate doses are available.The Delhi government had earlier said the entire population of the capital can be vaccinated in three months, but only if adequate doses are available.

As many as 1.84 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the inoculation of this category started on May 3, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

“In Delhi 1.84 lakh youth have got the 1st dose of vaccine, in first 4 days of 18-45 yrs age group opening. In total 38.88 lakh people have got the vaccine in all age groups till yesterday evening,” Sisodia tweeted.

The Delhi government had earlier said the entire population of the capital can be vaccinated in three months, but only if adequate doses are available.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 12,92,867 while 18,739 fatalities have been reported till now.

