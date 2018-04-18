Health News
Art therapy may lower pain, anxiety in cancer patients, says studyPTI | April 20, 2018 4:42 PM
A brief bedside art therapy may improve mood and decrease the levels of pain and anxiety in patients with cancer, a study claims.
Big development in cancer diagnosis: Chip-based blood test could replace painful bone biopsyIANS | April 20, 2018 3:00 PM
Days of using painful bone biopsies to diagnose and treat certain cancers may be numbered as researchers have found that a simple blood test that uses a plastic chip about the size of a credit card can do the job.
Vitamin D deficiency may up diabetes risk, says studyPTI | April 20, 2018 3:11 PM
Eating fatty fish can benefit heart health, says studyPTI | April 19, 2018 3:43 PM
Cancer symptoms: Artificial moles could serve as early warning systemPTI | April 19, 2018 1:08 PM
Big breakthrough: Protein linked to breast cancer identifiedPTI | April 19, 2018 1:14 PM
Why is HIV still not a curable disease? This Trinity College study sheds some lightIANS | April 18, 2018 6:31 PM
-
Art therapy may lower pain, anxiety in cancer patients, says studyPTI | April 20, 2018 4:42 PM
A brief bedside art therapy may improve mood and decrease the levels of pain and anxiety in patients with cancer, a study claims.
-
Vitamin D deficiency may up diabetes risk, says studyPTI | April 20, 2018 3:11 PM
People deficient in vitamin D may be at a significantly greater risk of developing diabetes, a study has found.
-
Big development in cancer diagnosis: Chip-based blood test could replace painful bone biopsyIANS | April 20, 2018 3:00 PM
Days of using painful bone biopsies to diagnose and treat certain cancers may be numbered as researchers have found that a simple blood test that uses a plastic chip about the size of a credit card can do the job.
-
Eating fatty fish can benefit heart health, says studyPTI | April 19, 2018 3:43 PM
Eating fatty fish can boost the size and change the shape of good cholesterol and make them beneficial for heart health, a study has found.
-
Why is HIV still not a curable disease? This Trinity College study sheds some lightIANS | April 18, 2018 6:31 PM
Scientists have discovered how HIV virus avoids elimination from the immune system, a finding which could pave the way for the cure for over 40 million people infected worldwide.
-
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic study says anaesthesia does not lower IQ in childrenIANS | April 18, 2018 2:28 PM
There is no evidence to prove that children below three years of age who were given anaesthesia had lower intelligence level than those who did not have it, say researchers.
-
Medical marvel! Man with three faces Jerome Hamon becomes first to get two face transplantsAssociated Press | April 18, 2018 2:13 PM
In a medical first, a French surgeon says he has performed a second face transplant on the same patient _ who is now doing well and even spent a recent weekend in Brittany.
-
Suffering from high BP? After taking medicine listen to classical music as it enhances effect of anti-hypertensive drugsIANS | April 18, 2018 1:20 PM
If you are suffering from high blood pressure, listening to classical music in addition to taking your medicines may give you some added advantage as researchers have found that music significantly enhances the effect of anti-hypertensive drugs.
-
Beware! This may be causing obesity in your child, says UK studyPTI | April 17, 2018 5:50 PM
Parents, take note! Children who get less than the recommended amount of sleep for their age are at a higher risk of developing obesity, a study has found.
-
Drinking coffee, tea may cut risk of heart flutter, strokePTI | April 17, 2018 3:35 PM
Drinking coffee and tea can reduce abnormal heart rhythms, which is known to cause strokes, a study has found.
-
Getting suicidal thoughts? This nasal spray can help fight depression, says studyPTI | April 16, 2018 11:24 AM
A novel nasal spray of ketamine – often misused as a party drug – can rapidly treat symptoms of major depression, and suicidal thoughts, a study has found.
-
Want to binge on mangoes this summer? Experts have some warning for youPTI | April 15, 2018 2:36 PM
Although the blazing sun and the sweltering heat make life unbearable during the summer in India, the season also brings along its share of goodies and perks, with mango possibly being the best of them! The delectable and succulent ‘king of fruits’ not only serves as a sweet dish in itself when it is ripe, but is also used in several delicacies, desserts and beverages.
-
Drinking is injurious to health! Consuming alcohol regularly could take years off your lifePTI | April 14, 2018 12:56 PM
According to the research, drinking more alcohol is associated with a higher risk of stroke, fatal aneurysm, heart failure and death.
-
Health alert! 88% Delhiites suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, survey revealsANI | April 13, 2018 9:23 PM
About 8 in 10 people in Delhi suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, which causes chronic muscle pain, spasms, low energy levels, and depression, an ASSOCHAM Healthcare Committee report revealed. According to the ASSOCHAM, around 88% percent of Delhi’s population has a Vitamin D level, which is less than normal.
-
Not just heart, sitting is bad for your brain too – Here is whyANI | April 13, 2018 9:23 PM
Excessive sitting is bad for your physical health – and your brain too, finds a new study. According to scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, the sedentary behaviour could influence brain health.
-
Here’s the reason why you feel thirsty after drinking alcoholANI | April 13, 2018 9:23 PM
Here’s the reason why you feel thirsty after drinking alcohol or consuming sugar. UT Southwestern researchers, in their study, have identified a hormone that acts on the brain to increase the desire to drink water in response to specific nutrient stresses that can cause dehydration.
-
This Mediterranean-style diet can help improve gut microbe diversity, great for your liverANI | April 13, 2018 3:24 PM
A Mediterranean style diet – known to be good for the heart – could also be beneficial for patients with liver cirrhosis as it is said to improve gut microbial diversity.
-
Punjab model to cure hepatitis C infectionPTI | April 13, 2018 3:22 PM
A decentralised care and the provision of free direct-acting antiviral agents (DAAs) can produce high rates of cure among people with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, according to a large-scale study conducted in India.
-
Do you sit for long hours? It may increase dementia risk: UCLA studyPTI | April 13, 2018 3:12 PM
Sitting for too long may increase the risk of dementia in middle-aged adults, according to scientists, including one of Indian origin.
-
Here is why alcohol, sugar lead to thirstPTI | April 13, 2018 2:45 PM
Scientists have identified a hormone that acts on the brain to stimulate thirst in response to sugar and alcohol, thereby preventing dehydration.
-
Revealed! What will happen if cigarette prices witness 50% increase?PTI | April 12, 2018 10:23 PM
A fifty per cent hike in cigarette prices would lead to about 450 million years of life gained across thirteen middle-income countries, including India, from smoking cessation, a new study has claimed.
-
These people have less body fat, finds studyPTI | April 12, 2018 3:32 PM
People who have a ‘sweet tooth’ gene variation, that makes them crave and eat more sugar, are likely to have less body fat than others, a study has found.
-
Yoga benefits: Are your kids stressed? Take them to yoga classes for cure, US study saysPTI | April 12, 2018 3:24 PM
Yoga benefits: Participating in yoga and mindfulness activities at school helps relieve stress and anxiety in young children, improving their wellbeing and emotional health, a study has found.
-
Researchers discover new class of drugs that may help tackle resistant cancersPTI | April 11, 2018 3:41 PM
Researchers have discovered a new class of drugs that could help treat cancer patients who no longer respond to existing therapies.
-
FSSAI for assembly in schools around noon-time to address Vitamin D deficiencyPTI | April 9, 2018 8:29 PM
Food safety regulator FSSAI today launched an unique initiative ‘Project Dhoop’ to encourage schools to shift their morning assembly to around noon-time, mainly between 11 am to 1 pm, to ensure maximum absorption of Vitamin D in students through natural sunlight.
-
Breast cancer treatment: IIT Ropar develops fast, non-contact method for early detectionPTI | April 9, 2018 7:18 PM
A new “fast, painless and non-contact” way for early detection of breast cancer in women of all ages including pregnant or nursing has been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, its researchers have claimed.
-
New cure for cancer? Berry pigments may help treat the deadly disease, finds studyPTI | April 9, 2018 3:33 PM
Pigments in berries can help regulate a key enzyme in cancer cells, according to a study that opens up new avenues for treating the deadly disease.
- Budget passed in Lok Sabha without discussion; Finance bill, Appropriation bill passed by voice vote
- Assam Budget proposes new schemes for women, education sector
- Assam Finance Minister to present first e-Budget tomorrow
- No fresh tax in Rs 41,440 cr Himachal budget for 2018-19
- Andhra Pradesh Budget 2018: YSR Congress to boycott session starting tomorrow
- Budget 2018: Opposition set to corner government in Parliament on financial scams
- Budget 2018: UPA’s and NDA’s starkly differing priorities
- Why universities need better budgetary support
- Budget 2018: Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s financial session to begin tomorrow
Horoscope: By Peter Vidal
SAGITTARIUS Your creative energy should now be at a peak, but not perhaps because the stars are all on your side. On the contrary, challenging romantic stars remind us of the cliché that all great art stems from… read more