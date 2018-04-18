Top News:

Health News

Art therapy may lower pain, anxiety in cancer patients, says study

Art therapy may lower pain, anxiety in cancer patients, says study | April 20, 2018 4:42 PM

A brief bedside art therapy may improve mood and decrease the levels of pain and anxiety in patients with cancer, a study claims.

Big development in cancer diagnosis: Chip-based blood test could replace painful bone biopsy
Big development in cancer diagnosis: Chip-based blood test could replace painful bone biopsy
| April 20, 2018 3:00 PM

Days of using painful bone biopsies to diagnose and treat certain cancers may be numbered as researchers have found that a simple blood test that uses a plastic chip about the size of a credit card can do the job.

Vitamin D deficiency may up diabetes risk, says study

| April 20, 2018 3:11 PM

Eating fatty fish can benefit heart health, says study

| April 19, 2018 3:43 PM

Cancer symptoms: Artificial moles could serve as early warning system

| April 19, 2018 1:08 PM

Big breakthrough: Protein linked to breast cancer identified

| April 19, 2018 1:14 PM

Why is HIV still not a curable disease? This Trinity College study sheds some light

| April 18, 2018 6:31 PM
Budget 2018

Horoscope: By Peter Vidal

Today ( 23 Apr )This Week ( 22 Apr - 28 Apr )

SAGITTARIUS Your creative energy should now be at a peak, but not perhaps because the stars are all on your side. On the contrary, challenging romantic stars remind us of the cliché that all great art stems from… read more