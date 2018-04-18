Health News

Art therapy may lower pain, anxiety in cancer patients, says study PTI | April 20, 2018 4:42 PM A brief bedside art therapy may improve mood and decrease the levels of pain and anxiety in patients with cancer, a study claims.

Vitamin D deficiency may up diabetes risk, says study PTI | April 20, 2018 3:11 PM People deficient in vitamin D may be at a significantly greater risk of developing diabetes, a study has found.

Big development in cancer diagnosis: Chip-based blood test could replace painful bone biopsy IANS | April 20, 2018 3:00 PM Days of using painful bone biopsies to diagnose and treat certain cancers may be numbered as researchers have found that a simple blood test that uses a plastic chip about the size of a credit card can do the job.

Eating fatty fish can benefit heart health, says study PTI | April 19, 2018 3:43 PM Eating fatty fish can boost the size and change the shape of good cholesterol and make them beneficial for heart health, a study has found.

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic study says anaesthesia does not lower IQ in children IANS | April 18, 2018 2:28 PM There is no evidence to prove that children below three years of age who were given anaesthesia had lower intelligence level than those who did not have it, say researchers.

Medical marvel! Man with three faces Jerome Hamon becomes first to get two face transplants Associated Press | April 18, 2018 2:13 PM In a medical first, a French surgeon says he has performed a second face transplant on the same patient _ who is now doing well and even spent a recent weekend in Brittany.

Beware! This may be causing obesity in your child, says UK study PTI | April 17, 2018 5:50 PM Parents, take note! Children who get less than the recommended amount of sleep for their age are at a higher risk of developing obesity, a study has found.

Getting suicidal thoughts? This nasal spray can help fight depression, says study PTI | April 16, 2018 11:24 AM A novel nasal spray of ketamine – often misused as a party drug – can rapidly treat symptoms of major depression, and suicidal thoughts, a study has found.

Want to binge on mangoes this summer? Experts have some warning for you PTI | April 15, 2018 2:36 PM Although the blazing sun and the sweltering heat make life unbearable during the summer in India, the season also brings along its share of goodies and perks, with mango possibly being the best of them! The delectable and succulent ‘king of fruits’ not only serves as a sweet dish in itself when it is ripe, but is also used in several delicacies, desserts and beverages.

Health alert! 88% Delhiites suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, survey reveals ANI | April 13, 2018 9:23 PM About 8 in 10 people in Delhi suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, which causes chronic muscle pain, spasms, low energy levels, and depression, an ASSOCHAM Healthcare Committee report revealed. According to the ASSOCHAM, around 88% percent of Delhi’s population has a Vitamin D level, which is less than normal.

Not just heart, sitting is bad for your brain too – Here is why ANI | April 13, 2018 9:23 PM Excessive sitting is bad for your physical health – and your brain too, finds a new study. According to scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, the sedentary behaviour could influence brain health.

Here’s the reason why you feel thirsty after drinking alcohol ANI | April 13, 2018 9:23 PM Here’s the reason why you feel thirsty after drinking alcohol or consuming sugar. UT Southwestern researchers, in their study, have identified a hormone that acts on the brain to increase the desire to drink water in response to specific nutrient stresses that can cause dehydration.

This Mediterranean-style diet can help improve gut microbe diversity, great for your liver ANI | April 13, 2018 3:24 PM A Mediterranean style diet – known to be good for the heart – could also be beneficial for patients with liver cirrhosis as it is said to improve gut microbial diversity.

Punjab model to cure hepatitis C infection PTI | April 13, 2018 3:22 PM A decentralised care and the provision of free direct-acting antiviral agents (DAAs) can produce high rates of cure among people with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, according to a large-scale study conducted in India.

Here is why alcohol, sugar lead to thirst PTI | April 13, 2018 2:45 PM Scientists have identified a hormone that acts on the brain to stimulate thirst in response to sugar and alcohol, thereby preventing dehydration.

Revealed! What will happen if cigarette prices witness 50% increase? PTI | April 12, 2018 10:23 PM A fifty per cent hike in cigarette prices would lead to about 450 million years of life gained across thirteen middle-income countries, including India, from smoking cessation, a new study has claimed.

These people have less body fat, finds study PTI | April 12, 2018 3:32 PM People who have a ‘sweet tooth’ gene variation, that makes them crave and eat more sugar, are likely to have less body fat than others, a study has found.

FSSAI for assembly in schools around noon-time to address Vitamin D deficiency PTI | April 9, 2018 8:29 PM Food safety regulator FSSAI today launched an unique initiative ‘Project Dhoop’ to encourage schools to shift their morning assembly to around noon-time, mainly between 11 am to 1 pm, to ensure maximum absorption of Vitamin D in students through natural sunlight.