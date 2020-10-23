Health is the way ahead: Why Veganism is becoming a trend and not just a fad

The rationale of veganism is to stop stressing, exploiting and taking animal’s life to an end of their species. (Representational image)

By Chef Yogesh Aminc

Veganism, a lifestyle espoused to cease the use of animal products, particularly in diet, namely dairy, meat and poultry. Veganism is not just a habit but has also become a trend towards healthy living, as more and more people are learning about the damage it is causing to the environment and animal species. The rationale of veganism is to stop stressing, exploiting and taking animal’s life to an end of their species.

According to a fictional story, the elephant was appointed as the prime minister of the jungle due to his patience and calm nature. He was also available to help his colleagues of the jungle with his heavy energetic huge body and caring nature. An elephant is an animal who sustains on plants, grass, trees for food which makes him so healthy, energetic, respected and someone who’s looked upon. This may give us great virtuous precedent of growing into a vegan future.

Although meat, dairy and poultry provide us protein and calories, their consumption has now become a bit dangerous, as eggs are being injected for protein to develop faster, milk is made by using lab-based chemicals and hormones, cows, buffalo’s and other animals are kept as a breeding machine to bring forth their species. They are tied up in large factories and with the help of machines, their milk is extracted in large quantities. Therefore, in reality, the dairy industry is known to be not so white as presented.

Alongside cows and buffalos, many other animals are being shot down to make clothes, handbags, wallets, shoes, jewels, etc. Animals are treated to an extreme level of brutal advantage due to which the population of some animals is existing in the jungle, whereas the domestic ones are treated barbarically to make some or the other products.

It’s been more than 6 months we have been quarantined due to this horrific pandemic corona-virus (covid19) which is stated to be a bat prone virus. Whether it’s grown in the market or made in the laboratory for medicinal purposes, this sets a cruel example of animal exploitation.

COVID-19 is known to lower the power of our immune system so that the person is not left capable of fighting respiratory disease. Vegan food habits and practices have been found beneficial in this difficult and crucial time of a pandemic. Vegan diet includes fresh fruits, seeds and vegetables which contain nutrients and micronutrients like vitamins and minerals, which makes our immune system strong and healthy. Correct and balanced vegan diet is also statistically considered to make us leaner and much less prone to obesity than the general population.

Veganism is a philosophy based on Ahimsa. Though the concept of Ahimsa originated in India, the term ‘vegan’ was coined by Donald Watson in 1940 by taking the first three letters and the last two letters of the word vegetarian. Awareness regarding food being the major cause of health or disease is on the rise. People are also becoming aware of their carbon and water footprint. Health is the Way ahead.

The columnist is H.O.D Food Production, ITM IHM Navi Mumbai. Views expressed are the author’s own.