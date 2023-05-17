He left CA at the age of 19, he is now a top trader; Meet Afzal Lokhandwala and know about his journey

The stock market is a complex arena; becoming a successful trader takes discipline, knowledge, and experience. Afzal Lokhandwala, a Chartered Accountant from India, proved that becoming a world-class trader with dedication, hard work, and a passion for the market is possible.

In 2022, Afzal Lokhandwala made history by becoming the first Indian to win the United States Investing Championship (USIC) since its inception in 1983. This annual event attracts top traders from around the world to compete against each other, making Lokhandwala’s achievement more impressive.

It all began in 2015 when Afzal Lokhandwala developed an interest in the stock market while filling up IPO forms for his principal. Intrigued by the process, he opened a Demat account and started trading. This experience sparked his passion for the stock market, and he has since made that a career for himself.

He did Chartered Accountancy in 2019, but is not a practicing CA and currently trades the markets from his hometown Morbi. He is also the founder of the Champions Club, where he helps people learn the correct way of trading and become champion traders.

Afzal Lokhandwala’s trading style is focused on swing trading, where he looks for explosive stocks, buys them at the right time, and sells them within a few weeks. He does not trade options or intraday and suggests most people shouldn’t. The reason being – swing trading has relatively lower stress and much lower risk. His trading system is statistical and logical, which minimizes emotional actions that can be devastating in the market.

To echo his style of working in the stock market, Afzal Lokhandwala says, “As a trader, I strongly believe that a robust trading system is the key to achieving success in the stock market. My trading system is not merely a set of rules dictating when and what to buy or sell. It encompasses every aspect of my trading routine, including what I do and when I do it, whether it’s during market hours or after the market closes.”

Afzal Lokhandwala’s expertise in the stock market led him to participate in the United States Investing Championship in 2022. After submitting his reports to the organizer, he was declared the winner after due verification, having made 447% in 2022. This was during a year when NIFTY (a benchmark index of the Indian stock market) yielded just a 4.3% return.

The United States Investing Championship is being held since 1983 and famous traders like Paul Tudor Jones, Mark Minervini and Marty Schwartz have won it in the past. The competition is fierce, and winning it requires a high level of expertise and a unique approach to trading. Afzal Lokhandwala’s victory in the 2022 USIC is a testament to his skills as a trader and the effectiveness of his swing trading strategy.

Afzal Lokhandwala’s success is not just due to his expertise in the stock market, but also his dedication to discipline and risk management. He emphasizes the importance of having a strong trading system that covers every aspect of the trading process, from the time spent during the market to mindset maintenance activities. The Champions Club, which he founded to help aspiring traders, shows his commitment to sharing his knowledge and helping others achieve success. His belief that anyone can become a successful trader with effort and the right approach is inspiring, and his guidance has helped many traders in India.