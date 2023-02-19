scorecardresearch
Written by FE Lifestyle
HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar’s salary is more than Mukesh Ambani’s 2020 pay; Check his earnings and net worth
HCL Technologies Ltd CEO C Vijayakumar

C Vijayakumar, HCL Technologies Ltd CEO, one of the highest-paid top executives of IT firms in India, earned USD 16.52 million (Rs 131.08 crore), including LTI (long-term incentive), in 2022.

On July 20, 2020, he was named as the managing director after HCL founder Shiv Nadar decided to step down from this senior post. He joined HCL in 1994. He is currently also a Board Member of the US-India Business Council.

His salary

Vijayakumar received USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay, and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits for the last financial year, HCL’s annual report stated.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Vijayakumar did his schooling at ‘The Lawrence School’ in Lovedale, Ooty. He completed his graduation in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology, Tamil Nadu. At present, he resides in New Jersey, US.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 11:26 IST