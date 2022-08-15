Having two cups of grapes can help you live a longer and healthier life, study shows

People have cultivated grapes for thousands of years and several ancient civilizations have used them to make wine. Grapes are a wealth of health benefits, primarily due to their high nutrient and antioxidant contents.

A recent study published by Dr John Pezzuto and his Western New England University team has come to a conclusion that grapes have “astonishing” effects and “remarkable” impacts on health and lifespans.

The study was published in the journal called ‘Foods’. As quoted by news agency ANI, in western countries, the typical high-fat diet can be improved by including two cups of grapes per day in your daily meal. It would result in a decrease in fatty liver and an increase in lifespan.

Pezzuto has written over 600 scientific studies. He feels that these studies give the adage “you are what you eat” a whole new meaning and that the work with grapes demonstrated real modifications in genetic expression.

Grapes have the properties to increase levels of antioxidant genes and postpone natural death in conjunction with a high-fat diet. Grapes are full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They’re also full of water, which can help keep you hydrated.

Pezzuto said his best estimate is that the change seen in the study would correspond to an additional 4-5 years in human life. He addressed that it is not an exact science to convert years of lifespan from a mouse to a human.

In a different study by Dr Pezzuto and his group, which was published in the journal Antioxidants, it was discovered that grape consumption changed the way genes were expressed in the brain and improved behaviour recognition, both of which were hampered by a high-fat diet.

A third investigation by a group under the direction of Dr Jeffrey Idle revealed that grapes alter not only the expression of genes but also the metabolism.

With ANI inputs