Have you made fitness resolutions for the New Year? This is how you can accomplish them!

At the beginning of every year there is a long list of resolutions including ever-changing resolutions on fitness as people find it hard to cope up with their resolutions after a few days. Several fitness experts have said that in most cases the energy and momentum does not last for more than a few weeks or a month at max as people slide into their comfort zone back again. However, with the help of certain tips one can not only make realistic fitness resolutions but also comply with them with heart and soul and make them a part of their lives.

Let it go slow

Most of the young enthusiasts who enroll into a gym try to achieve too much too soon. Fitness experts have always underscored the importance of consistency over the magnitude of the exercise. At the beginning it is better to start with a lighter and easy regimen and keep doing them on a regular basis. Once an individual has become consistent and disciplined, the magnitude and intensity of the exercise can be seamlessly increased. It is equally important to acknowledge that different people lead different lives and have diverse lifestyles. While an individual might enjoy cycling on a regular basis, the other one might be more comfortable lifting weights. One should try to start their fitness journey with what they enjoy.

Working out from home

In the times we live in, there is no certainty of being able to regularly go to the gym hence one needs to start at home. An added advantage of working out from home is the fact that the time one takes in getting ready to go to the gym and traveling to and forth is more than the time one takes to finish the whole workout at home. However, there are some cons as well as one cannot avail a physical trainer at home and might not be able to get hold of all the equipment that one gets at the gym.

Planning your day

More than the willingness to look fit and hit the gym everyday, what makes people more likely to come true to their resolutions is their planning at the beginning of the day. Getting up early, doing a little bit of meditation and making a to-do list can go a long way in helping people not only stick to their fitness resolution but also accomplishing their professional and personal tasks on time.