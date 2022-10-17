Have a pet and moving to another country? Here are a few things that can help you relocate hassle-free

By Aamir Islam,

Starting a new life in a different country with your pets can be rewarding and fun. However, moving them to another location is not always easy, especially to a new country. Pets are fragile and need special care, which makes them even more delicate during relocation. Proceeding with relocation is, in general, a daunting task. Moving with all your stuff with the constant anxiety of keeping your furry friends calm can be physically and mentally exhausting. The added responsibility of taking your pet with you gets very challenging. But, with the proper planning and knowledge, you can achieve hassle-free pet relocation.

So, here are a few things to consider that will give the best travel experience to your pets. Whether going on a long holiday or relocating, this may help you plan accordingly:

Make sure your pet is ready for travel

When planning to relocate your fur balls, you must ensure they’re ready. Two of the most important things are vet checks and documentation.

Vet checks

Assure your pets are up to date on all the shots and medications they need. It keeps them calmer while traveling with you. Learn about allergies or other health conditions that travel may exacerbate. Please consult your vet about what medications you need to manage your pets while they’re in an unfamiliar environment. Be sure to provide them plenty of time to adjust to the new routine before bringing them on their trip.

Permissions required for a pet traveling

Your pet must have a health certificate from their vet that allows them to travel. The certificate also confirms that all vaccines are up-to-date. Keep a copy of this document handy as well. Find out the rules and regulations of both departure and arrival country.

Choosing the right pet relocation company

Choosing the right pet relocation company is a big decision that can significantly impact your pet’s travel experience. The right company takes care of your pet’s health and well-being. They will also help with all necessary paperwork/documents or other requirements you might have. The companies even help find an emergency veterinarian if needed during the transition period.



Here is a list of questions you must ask before choosing a pet relocation company:

What type of assistance do they provide? Do they only manage one kind of animal or multiple types?

How long have they been in business (including background, major mishaps, or issues in the past)?

What kind of reputation does this company have?

What insurance type do they offer?

Do they charge additional fees for pets needing special care?

Do they include the loading and unloading fee in the bill? If yes, then check if it’s reasonable.

Plan the travel well in advance

Before relocating with your pet, you need to plan certain things:

First, ensure to check the weather conditions for both countries as it can be very different across locations. It’s important to know whether certain temperatures suit your pet to avoid them becoming uncomfortable in those conditions.

Second, prepare everything early on. Plan out your pet’s travel at least six months before you need to book their flight or make other arrangements. It’ll give you time to ensure everything is ready, including vaccinations if necessary.

With a bit of planning, your pet’s travels can go smoothly. Also, get to know and follow the rules for carrying your pets on the airline of choice (the ones that allow). Make your pet’s relocation journey safe and your travel tension-free by taking help from professional pet relocation services. So, now that you can easily travel with your beloved pet, are you ready to move to your dream country with your fur balls?



(The author is Co-founder of Carry My Pet. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)