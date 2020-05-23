Hassle-free corona protection! New design by CeNS to let people speak easily with masks

The ergonomic design, the government said, is essential for using masks easily for long hours.

Coronavirus prevention: Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, it has become quite crucial for everyone to wear masks before stepping out of their houses in order to prevent catching the deadly infection. While many have been wearing masks, it becomes much of a hassle while speaking. To resolve this issue, a team of researchers at Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bangalore which is an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has developed a new mask design.

According to the information shared by the Ministry of Science & Technology, there is enough space in front of the mouth that can help people breathe and speak easily. The design has been patented and sent to Bangalore for mass production. The statement issued by the ministry explained that the snug fit of the mask can help reduce speech distortion, cause no fogging on glasses and wraps around the mouth and nose area covering the face properly. It added tht fabric layers chosen for production can help deactivate pathogens “sheerly by the electric charges” which will likely be present due to the triboelectric nature of the fabric.

The ergonomic design, the government said, is essential for using masks easily for long hours when compared to standard designs that may cause some uneasiness. “A good design should reduce the feeling of intrusion as well as leakage around the edges. At the same time it should maximize the ease of breathing and talking while holding its place,” said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

Last month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had made wearing masks mandatory for everyone in India on the back of increasing Coronavirus cases. However, many people keep removing the mask frequently for many reasons including irritation, difficulty in speaking to name a few. The new comfortable design, DST believes will encourage people to keep the masks on for a longer period of time.

Furthermore, CeNS has sent this technology to Camellia Clothing Ltd which is a Bangalore based garment company, to produce and sell these masks. The company wishes to sell around one lakh masks in one day via its different distribution channels across India.