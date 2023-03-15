Harsh Goenka, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra… Top Indian business tycoons who are making a difference through social media

We have many business tycoons who have been inspiring us to achieve our goals in life. These top CEOs are distinguished as passionate personalities on a global level and there’s a lot to learn from them. Considering the same, we decided to put up a list of top Indian business tycoons who have massive following on social media and are making a difference through their social media platforms:

Harsh Goenka – 1.7 million followers on Twitter

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained and inspired. He also imparts important life lessons to his 1.7 million Twitter followers. Harsh Goenka joined the micro-blogging site in 2009.

Ratan Tata – 12.4 million followers on Twitter

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. He is known for wisdom and philanthropy. He joined Twitter in 2011 and uses @RNTATA2000 as his handle name.

Anand Mahindra – 10.4 million followers on Twitter

With 10.4 million followers on the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and is known for his witty and interactive tweets on various topics. He shares interesting stuff, responds to even commoners, and offers help to needy and talented people using the microblogging site.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw – 1.6 million followers on Twitter

Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited has a net worth of $3.7 billion. She joined Twitter in May 2010 and posts on a wide range of topics including her views on politics, the social sector, and developments in the scientific and pharma world.

Uday Kotak – 1.1 Million followers on Twitter

Uday Kotak, the executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank joined Twitter in June 2014. He often shares insightful facts about the business world that help youngsters with their investments.