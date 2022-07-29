Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, status, greetings, and messages you can send your loved ones

2022 Hariyali Teej Wishes, SMS, Greetings, Images, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages: According to the Hindu calendar, Hariyali Teej is celebrated every year on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. This year, Tritiya Tithi is falling on 31st July, Sunday.

This festival is celebrated by married women for the long life and good health of their husbands. On the other hand, unmarried girls keep a fast to get the desired groom. Hariyali Teej fasting is considered one of the toughest fasts.

On this day, they dress up in finery, preferably in shades of green and red. They also receive ‘sindhara‘ or a bucket of gifts from their mothers.

According to religious belief, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were reunited on this day, so special worship of Shiva-Parvati is done on this day.

Also Read| Hariyali Teej 2022: Check Date, Time & its significance

To celebrate this day, we have prepared a list of Hariyali Teej Wishes, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers, and SMS, so you can send some wishes to your loved ones without any hassle.

Teej Wishes, quotes, SMS 2022

-Wishing your life be full of happiness, new experiences and surroundings full of positivity. Happy Teej!

-Wishing you and your family a happy Hariyali Teej 2022! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil eye.

-May Goddess Parvati fill your life with happiness and love. Happy Hariyali Teej!

– May this festival brings new hopes, dreams and happiness to your married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

– Warm wishes to all married women fasting on this auspicious day of Hariyali Teej! May Goddess Parvati accept your fasting.

-Saavan ka mausam hai aaya, saath mein teej ka tyohar hai laaya hai….. Khushiyon ka agman ho aur sath mein taraki aur pragati ho…. Teej ki hardik badhaiyaan!!!

– Warm wishes of Hariyali Teej…. May this festival brighten each and every day of your life with the blessings of Goddess Teej.