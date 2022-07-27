Hariyali Teej 2022: Check Date, Time & its significance

2022 Hariyali Teej Date, Puja Method, Puja Samagri List, Shubh Muhurat: Hariyali Teej is one of the three most important Teej festivals. This day is considered to be the day of Lord Bholenath and Mother Parwati.

In a religious context, the month of Sawan is considered the best month to perform worship and rituals. Worshipping Lord Shiva in Sawan is considered very auspicious. Due to the greenery all around Sawan, it is called Hariyali Teej which is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday. i.e. 31st July 2022.

It is believed that this festival is usually celebrated by married women who fast for the longevity of their husbands. Let’s check the Shubh Muhurat & Significance of this auspicious festival.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Date & Time,

Tritiya Tithi Starts on 31st July 2022, Sunday – from 3.00 am



Tritiya Tithi ends on 1st August 2022, Monday – at 4:18 am

Hariyali Teej 2022 Significance

Hariyali Teej is also known as Shravani Teej, Choti Teej, and Madhusarva Teej. This fast is considered as important as Karwa Chauth observed by married women. This festival symbolises the reunion of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

To get the blessings on this day, married women observe a day-long fast and pray for happiness and prosperity for the entire household including the husband. Unmarried girls observe this fast to get a good husband.

On this day, newly married women visit their parent’s home and wear new clothes, prepare swings and sing folk songs while swinging. This festival is mainly celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, the name of this festival is Gawri Habba.