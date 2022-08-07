Har Ghar Tiranga: Modi govt’s campaign increased demand for flags, says Delhi trader

From August 13 to August 15, to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, the Modi government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses. It is a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led governments in different states have been distributing Indian flags and setting targets to manufacture the Tricolour.

Sanjay Katuria (51), a wholesale trader of flags has been getting orders from across the country. He has a shop in Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi, and works with his employee Lakshya Nagpal (35).

When asked that since how long he has been doing this, he said, that his shop has been around since 1992. Katuria said that he sells all kinds of flags-from small to big.

While praising the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, he said, that it is a good initiative, and PM Modi has managed to spread awareness of the Tricolour among people. Traders, sellers, and manufacturers were informed about the campaign.

The trader said that the campaign helped his business, and he is getting orders.

“The bulk of our sales used to be around Independence Day, but that took a hit over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, that has changed with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. There is a high demand with orders from across the country, so we are able to set prices as well. It will remain like this till August 15,” he said, reported IE.

Talking about the material, Katuria informed that he deals in flags made of khadi, paper, silk, cotton, and now polyester.

Giving an insight about his clients he said, they come from all walks of life. However, recently, big orders are coming from political leaders, Katuria said and added these leaders are taking up campaigning in their areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently in the national capital Delhi a tiranga rally was organised by the saffron party in which a large number of MPs from the party participated.