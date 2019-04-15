Happy Vishu! Keralites usher in New Year with flowers, coins and crisp currency notes in every child’s tiny fist

Political leaders and celebrities took to Twitter to wish people across regions who are celebrating their New Year on April 14 and April 15.

This year, Keralites worldwide are celebrating Vishu on April 15. For those who do not know much about this festival, Vishu is Kerala’s New Year according to the Malayalam calendar that is followed by the Hindu community in the state. The word ‘Vishu’ holds a sacred meaning as it ushers in the spring equinox and means ‘equal.’ Mostly, the general belief is that it signifies a golden and prosperous New Year.

Over the years, Vishu is no longer a festival that is celebrated by Hindus. Irrespective of religion and community, Malayalis come together to celebrate the festival.

For the celebration of Vishu in most Hindu homes, the color ‘yellow’ is very sacred. Mostly found in the southern parts of India, the fresh summer stock of golden colored cucumbers are in great demand at this time. but these beliefs vary from community to community.

Vishu, which signifies the New Year for Keralites, usually falls in the Malayalam month called ‘Medam’. For most Hindus, the day begins with the ‘Vishu kanni’ which refers to their puja rooms that are decorated with golden yellow hued flowers known as ‘kanni konna’. While decorating the puja room, the tradition is to lay out fruits and vegetables in brass containers or on a banana leaf as an expression of gratitude to the Almighty for the abundance of food and wealth in the home.

The most awaited moment for children is that after seeing the Vishukanni, the family’s elders have to gift the younger members with blessings and money, usually in coins and crisp notes. This is followed by fireworks and a visit to the nearby temple or offering prayers to the presiding deity.

Interestingly, most of the time ‘Vishu’ coincides with other festivals such as the Assamese New Year ‘Bihu’. Tamil New Year and the Baisakhi festival.

Greetings to fellow citizens on Vaisakhi, Vishu, Mesadi, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi, Puthandu Pirappu. These festivals reflect our country’s shared heritage amid diversity and plural traditions. May the occasion bring joy, peace and prosperity to all #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2019

Wishing everyone a Happy Baisakhi, Vishu, Poila Boisakh & Rongali Bihu. May the harvest season bring new energy, hope and prosperity to your lives. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 14, 2019

