Happy Ugadi 2019: Here’s when the festival is celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

If there is one festival that people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana look forward to, it is the occasion of Ugadi. The festival marks the New Year for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana as per the Hindu Lunar Calendar. Ugadi is celebrated on ‘Chaitra Shudhdha Paadyami’ or the bright half of the first day of the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. Ugadi 2019 is falling on April 6 which is a Saturday. The festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour and joy in all the three states and is the perfect occasion to get together with friend and family. On this day, people clean their houses and make Kolamulus or Rangoli which are colourful designs on the floor to decorate their houses.

People also use mango leaves to decorate the doors and also exchange gifts with each other. Ugadi also is the perfect occasion to do some charity for the lesser fortunate ones and to make them a part of the celebrations. One can give away new clothes to the needy on this day. The day begins with a special bath after which ones takes undergoes an oil treatment. When it comes to food, Ugadi is loved as one of the popular dishes, ‘Pacchadi’ is prepared on the occasion and is a mix of sweet, sour, salty & bitter flavours. Post this, people pay respects to God at the Temple.

Ugadi is celebrated in many other states but is named as a different festival. In Maharashtra, it is called Gudi Padwa while in Karnataka it is called, Yugadi. Sindhis celebrate the same day as ‘Cheti Chand’ while Manipuris call it, ‘Sajibu Nongma Panba.’ Among many rituals followed on this day, in Karnataka, many people read the ‘panchanga’ to know what’s in store for them in the coming new year. The meaning of the word Ugadi is ‘the beginning of a new age.’

Happy Ugadi!