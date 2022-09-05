Happy Teachers Day 2022: Putting gratitude to words; here are wishes, quotes you can send to your biggest inspiration

List of Best Wishes on Teachers Day 2022: Teachers play an integral role in paving the foundation of anyone’s life right from imparting the knowledge of the world to molding their personality. They are the biggest inspiration in the early days of life and play a big part in creating our perspective towards things. We meet different people in different stages of our life who gives us important lessons in life. We are what our teachers have made us.

Why is September 5th celebrated as National Teacher’s Day?

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day every year to honour the role that teachers play in shaping the lives of their students. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Renowned academic Radhakrishnan was born into a Telugu family. He was the second president of India and the first vice president of the country. He was also known for placing Indian philosophy on the global map. He had a long academic career, teaching at various universities and colleges in India, including CalcuttaUniversity and the Presidency College in Chennai.

Also Read: Happy Teachers Day 2022 | List of Best Wishes on Teachers Day 2022 | Happy Teachers Day 2022 Wishes | Teachers Day 2022 |

According to his friends and students, when he became president, he was urged to celebrate his birthday. However, instead of doing so, he said that he would be grateful and proud if his birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Dr Radhakrishnan believed “teachers should be the best minds in the country.” This special day i.e. his birthday has been observed as a national teacher’s day since 1962.

To celebrate the day, schools arrange special programs for both the students and teachers. In addition, the students present a special tribute to their teachers. This act of appreciation is carried out in recognition of the hard work that they put in during the year.

Teachers’ Day 2022 Wishes to pay respect to your teachers

Teachers teach us how to employ life to the fullest. Your disciples are your reflections. Happy Teachers’ Day

You have always been the most devoted, selfless, hardworking, and wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teacher’s Day.

You have brightened the world around you by inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers from all walks of life. Happy Teachers’ Day to you.

Happy Teacher’s Day to you! With your guiding light, wisdom, and kindness we aspire to become better human beings.

Dear teacher, I will be forever grateful to you for being the northern star of my life and for inspiring me to do my best in all walks of life. You are the best teacher, anyone can ever want. Happy teachers’ Day!

Dear Teacher. Please accept my immense respect and best wishes for the day. You will continue to be my biggest inspiration.

Dear Teacher, Words will fall short to pay our respect for all the efforts and hard work you have put into bringing out the best in us. Will be forever indebted and grateful for your guidance.

Your words and blessings have made the biggest difference in our lives! We are very grateful to you!