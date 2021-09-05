Happy Teacher’s Day 2021: Quotes, messages to honour your mentor for life

Teachers day is the birthday of Radhakrishnan

Teacher’s play an important part in the formative years of an individual. They influence their thought process, shape up their personalities and make them the human being that they are. September 5 is observed as Teacher’s Day every year to honour the bond between the children and their mentors who influence lives in several ways.

September 5 also marks the birthday of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, who was also the second president of India. Radhakrishnan remained a teacher throughout his life and believed that teachers shape the best minds in the nation. In India, September 5 is marked as Teacher’s Day, whereas World Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on October 5.

Here are a few messages to honour and show gratitude to all mentors and teachers

“What I have learnt from you has made me what I am today. Your teachings will never be erased from my mind.”

The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves- Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai

“I find encouragement and love n one person and that person is you, Happy Teacher’s Day”

“The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth’.” –Dan Rather

“Those that know, do. Those that understand, teach.” –Aristotle

“You are not only our teacher, You are our friend, philosopher and guide, All molded into one person, We will always be grateful for your support. Happy Teachers’ Day!