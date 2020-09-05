Happy Teachers’ Day 2020: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages for your favourite teachers

However this year, the celebrations of Teachers’ Day will remain muted just like every other significant and jubilant occasion in the last 6-7 months.

India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Indian President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day brings an opportunity to every individual to acknowledge the contribution and role played by teachers in their lives— not only in their academic or professional lives but also in their personal lives. Even great teachers who are adored and respected by their students remember their own teachers who taught them a couple of generations back and set a precedent of exemplary service.

However this year, the celebrations of Teachers’ Day will remain muted just like every other significant and jubilant occasion in the last 6-7 months. As the campuses of schools and colleges remain deserted, there will be no friendly cricket matches between students and teachers. Senior students will also be deprived of once in a life opportunity to role-play their teachers and arrange celebrations on the day. Internet to some extent would fill the gap for a small section of students and teachers who are privileged enough to have a smartphone and an Internet connection. But even for the other lot, their teachers are just a phone call away. Here are the quotes and wishes which you can choose to wish your teachers on this Teacher’s day.

. Thank you teacher for handholding and inspiring us to excel in our studies. Happy Teachers’ Day

. Thank you teacher for weaning us away from our self-doubts and directionless life. Happy Teachers’ Day

. Happy Teachers’ Day. I wish I could always get teachers and mentors like you through every stage of my life.

. Thank you teacher for going the extra mile to fetch us better grades and marks. Happy Teachers’ Day

. Thank you teacher for being patient and considerate enough to correct our silly mistakes. Happy Teachers’ Day