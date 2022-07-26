Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022: Date, significance, and wishes you can send to loved ones

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Wishes, Happy Shivratri Wishes Images, Messages, Shivratri quotes: Sawan Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, the month of Sawan began on July 14 and will end on August 12. This day marks the union of two powerful forces of the universe as it is said that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati after her arduous penance for his long life and well-being. There are 12 Shivratri in a year that occurs a day before the new moon, and the one that falls in the month of Shravan is called Sawan Shivratri. It is considered very auspicious as the entire month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes

“Wishing you a joyous Sawan Shivratri in the year 2022!

“May Lord Shiva be with you all the time, guiding you through difficult times and good times. On the occasion of Sawan Shivaratri, I wish you a warm and prosperous life.”

“To celebrate this festival, join us as we seek blessings from Lord Shiva. He is the one who will guide us through our difficult times and bring us happiness.”

“As we celebrate the Maha Shivaratri, I wish that we will be blessed by the blessings of Lord Shiva.”

Sawan Shivratri Significance

During the month of Sawan, devotees of Lord Shiva, keep a fast every Monday to seek his blessings. While married women wish for a happy marital life, unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner. Sawan Shivratri falls in the month of July or August every year. This year Sawan Shivrati is being celebrated on July 26.

Sawan Shivratri celebrations

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in the North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. Shiva temples across North India perform special puja and shiva darshan during Sawan month.

A day before Shivratri fasting, devotees eat only once and take Sankalp to observe a full-day fast the next day. On this day, devotees perform Shiv Puja in the evening after taking a second bath but break the fast only on the next day after the sunrise and before the Chaturdashi tithi ends.

Sawan Shivratri Shubh Muhurat according to drikpanchang

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:01 AM to 12:44 AM, Jul 27

On 27th Jul, Shivaratri Parana Time – 05:46 AM to 03:40 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 06:46 PM on Jul 26, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 09:11 PM on Jul 27, 2022