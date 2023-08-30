scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi greetings, wishes, messages and quotes to share with your brother and sister

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 Wishes: Check out some heartfelt messages that you can share with your brothers and sisters.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
raksha bandhan 2023 | raksha bandhan wishes | raksha bandhan special messages
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31 and siblings are all set to celebrate their bond of love. (IE)

It’s time to celebrate the love between brothers and sisters as the country gears up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brother’s wrists and wish them a prosperous and healthy life, while the brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters. 

This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31 and siblings are all set to celebrate their bond of love. Other rituals on the occasion include exchanging gifts, eating sweets, wearing new traditional clothes and more.

If you want to make your day extra special here are a few wishes and quotes you can share with your siblings on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Also Read
Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023 wishes for brothers and sisters

  • Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with joy, laughter, and lots of love You are the best brother one could wish for.
  • Dear sister, your love has always been my source of strength. On this Rakhi, I promise to cherish and support you forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  • On this wonderful occasion, I want to celebrate the bond of love that we have always shared with all my heart. Wish you a happy and prosperous Rakhi.
Also Read
  • Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest and caring sibling. I wish for your happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi this year.
  • Distance may keep us apart, but our love knows no boundaries. Sending you heartfelt Rakhi wishes across the miles.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 quotes on brother-sister bond

“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

“They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you go back to childhood.” – Karen White

“A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.” – John Corey Whaley

“A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” – Ann Hood

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 10:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS