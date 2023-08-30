It’s time to celebrate the love between brothers and sisters as the country gears up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brother’s wrists and wish them a prosperous and healthy life, while the brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters.

This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31 and siblings are all set to celebrate their bond of love. Other rituals on the occasion include exchanging gifts, eating sweets, wearing new traditional clothes and more.

If you want to make your day extra special here are a few wishes and quotes you can share with your siblings on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 wishes for brothers and sisters

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with joy, laughter, and lots of love You are the best brother one could wish for.

Dear sister, your love has always been my source of strength. On this Rakhi, I promise to cherish and support you forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On this wonderful occasion, I want to celebrate the bond of love that we have always shared with all my heart. Wish you a happy and prosperous Rakhi.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest and caring sibling. I wish for your happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi this year.

Distance may keep us apart, but our love knows no boundaries. Sending you heartfelt Rakhi wishes across the miles.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 quotes on brother-sister bond

“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

“They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you go back to childhood.” – Karen White

“A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.” – John Corey Whaley

“A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” – Ann Hood