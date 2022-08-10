Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages: Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country on Thursday. A festival to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters, it is celebrated every year mostly by Hindus. It is celebrated every year during the Hindu calendar month of Shravan.

On this day, sisters tie the sacred thread around the wrist of their brothers, a symbol of her love for him and also seeking for his protection from all troubles in return. There are various stories surrounding the festival. Among them include the bond of trust between Goddess Lakshmi and King Bali.

It is believed that once King Bali confined Lord Vishnu at his home after defeating him three times. To get him back, Goddess Lakshmi tied a threat around King Bali’s wrist and in return asked for faith and compassion. The king then agreed and freed Lord Vishnu.

As per another belief, once Lord Krishna cut his finger while flying a kite. Draupadi, while seeing blood from his finger, tore a cloth from her sari and tied it to Lord Krishna’s bleeding finger. Impressed by her gesture, Lord Krishna promised her to protect from all evils.

Wishes, images, messages, and quotes

* When you tie Rakhi to my wrist and every time I see it, this reminds me of all the lovely memories we had together. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sister!

* This is a bond of love, a bond of togetherness, it’s a thread that binds life and hearts. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

* You were always my best friend, looking out for me, making sure the path I travelled on was smooth. There cannot be a better brother than you. Happy Rakhi!

* May your wishes come true and may each of your days be filled with joy and smiles too. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

* I am glad to receive the most precious gift from God. That is you sister. Loads of love and Happy Raksha Bandhan!