Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Raksha Bandhan 2018:

Raksha Bandhan Festival 2018: The brother-sister bond is unique! It’s irreplaceable and incomparable. The love and support they share cannot be described in words. This is the reason why Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals of the year. It is a day of celebration for brothers and sisters across the country. On this day, sisters tie a beautiful coloured thread on their brother’s wrist who, in turn, swears to protect her throughout his life.

This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi will be celebrated on August 26 i.e. Sunday. People celebrate the festival according to various rituals and traditions. Apart from Rakhis, siblings give each other sweets, chocolates and gifts. This day is also made special by exchanging messages and quotes to show love and care for your brother and sister.

Rakhi Festival 2018: Here are a handful of wishes, messages, photos and greetings to make this day even more special-

*I promise to be on your side every day

May we have many more years to celebrate rakhi

And be very happy always….

Happy Raksha Bandhan

* Dear sister

Wishing you a happy Rakshabandhan

Hope you have a long and happy life!

* Rakhi is the bond to express your love and celebrate the trust you share with your brother. Happy Rakhi 2018!

* Dearest brother, on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan….praying for your good health and wishing you health and prosperity!

*There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

*Rakhi is an excuse to express me. You mean the world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sweetest sister.

*Tyohaaro ka Tyohaar

Rakhi ka tyohaar

jisse jhalakta hai

bhai behen ka pyaar

Happy Raksha Bandhan

*woh bachpan ki ladaai, wo khel khilaune

woh papa ki fatkaar, woh maa ka pyaar

par in sab se khaas hai

meri behen ka pyaar

happy raksha bandhan

Happy Raksha Bandhan !!!