Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Popular songs, Bollywood movies for Rakhi

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Bollywood has always portrayed the emotions related to festivals impeccably. Be it Diwali and Eid, it has struck right chords of sentiment every time.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Bollywood has always portrayed the emotions related to festivals impeccably. Be it Diwali and Eid, it has struck right chords of sentiment every time. One such festival is Raksha Bandhan. The relationship shared by brother and sister has always taken a front seat in Bollywood and there are many songs and movies, which are based on relations between the siblings. ‘Phoolo Ka Taaro Ka, Sabka Kehna Hai’, is one of the many songs that come to our mind when talking about Raksha Bandhan. This year, the festival is being celebrated on August 26, across the country.

ALSO READ| Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Rakhi Festival 2018: Here are few Raksha Bandhan songs and movies that you can enjoy with your siblings on Rakhi-

– Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se – Resham Ki Dori (1974 Film):

Resham Ki Dori is 1974 film and stars Dharmendra in lead role. Dharam Pa plays the role of a protective brother. ‘Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se’ is an iconic song in the realm of sibling love. The song is composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and written by Indiwar, Gopaldas Neeraj and Hasrat Jaipuri.

ALSO READ | When is Raksha Bandhan 2018: Date, day, mahurat time to celebrate Rakhi this year

– Phoolo Ka Taaro Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971 film):

‘Phoolo Ka Taaro Ka’ song is the quintessence for Raksha Bandhan. Its lyrics ‘Phoolon ka taaron ka, sabaka kehna hai, Ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai, Saari, umar, hamen sang rehana hai’ are probably the most famous among kids of 20th century. The song is from 1971 film, Hare Rama Hare Krishna which starred Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar, and the music is given by RD Burman. The lyricist for the song is Anand Bakshi.

ALSO READ| Raksha Bandhan gifts for brother and sister

– Ise Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar – Tirangaa (1992 Film):

The song is sung by Sadhana Sargam and is a track from Tirangaa. The song is filmed on Varsha Usgaonkar who is singing the song for her three brothers. The song is sung after one of her brother’s questions her the importance and power of rakhi.

Movies:

– Ram Aur Shyam:

Twin brothers who were separated at birth find themselves in each other’s world due to some misunderstanding. The love shared by the two brothers solves all their problems. Dilip Kumar was in the lead role.

ALSO READ| Raksha Bandhan 2018: Importance, Significance And History Of Rakhi Festival

– Hum Saath Saath Hain:

It is a family drama by Rajshri Productions and celebrates the bond and reunion of the siblings. The film gives the viewers an unconditional love and care shared between three brothers and their sister.