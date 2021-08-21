Happy Onam 2021: Date, Significance, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp messages, status

For the year 2021, the Onam festival began on August 12 and will conclude by August 23 with the last three days of the festival being most intense in terms of festivities and grandeur.

Arguably the most significant festival of Kerala is the 10-day harvest festival of Onam where all the communities go on a celebration spree welcoming the sweet harvest of their labour and annual home-coming of their beloved King Mahabali whose reign is considered to be the golden rule by the people. The celebration of the festival is just not limited to the southern state as the geographically mobile Malayalis congregate in different parts of the world and celebrate the colourful festival of Onam with all gusto and enthusiasm. The festival falls at a time when the monsoon dissipates and the crops are ready for harvest in the state in the month of August-September. The festival occurs on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. For the year 2021, the Onam festival began on August 12 and will conclude by August 23 with the last three days of the festival being most intense in terms of festivities and grandeur.

During the festival of Onam, the state of Kerala is no less than a carnival where people from all religions and communities partake in a number of colourful and exciting activities. Most important attractions of the festivities include the heritage Vallamkali race(boat race) that witnesses hundreds of boatmen competing against one another in the rivers and brackish waters of the coastal state. Other activities include Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance) among others. The whole state is decked with flowers, vibrant colours and fancy lights and every house smells of mouth-watering dishes and relishing desserts that are cooked to welcome King Mahabali who is believed to visit every house during the festival.

Like last year the celebration of the festival is expected to remain muted in view of the continuous threat of Coronavirus. However, the spirit of happiness, exuberance and positive attitude in life should be celebrated and the best of wishes and blessings should be communicated to our near and dear ones on the occasion. Here is how you can wish your friends, family members and relatives on the occasion of Onam 2021.

May the colours of Onam leave lasting impressions on you and your family. Happy Onam!

May King Mahabali bless you with good luck and lasting happiness in all spheres of your life. Happy Onam!

May King Mahabali get rid of this raging pandemic from all parts of the world. Happy Onam!

Covid or no Covid. Colourful Pookalam and delicious dishes should continue inside our homes! Happy Onam

Wish Happy Onam to all Malayalis out there in different parts of the world. May King Mahabali fill your hearts with happiness!