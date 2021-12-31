Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status, Telegram messages

Those who are worried about losing the opportunity to sport their latest dress on the occasion can instead dress themselves up at their home and also lit up the sober outlook of their sweet home.

Less than 12 hours remain before we step into the year 2022 with jubilation, new resolutions, promises, hope and a little fear as to what the next year beholds for us. As the world thought for a brief second that we are past the worst phase of the pandemic, the Covid-19 on the back of a different variant knocked on our doors at a time when the world was preparing for celebration, parties, and get-togethers. However, not all is so bleak. Throw back to the year 2020 when our near and dear ones were stuck at different places and we longed for their presence for months on end without any respite.

At least, this New Year we can celebrate the day with all our family members under one roof, facing the bonfire to brave the chilly winter. Other delicacies for which the day is remembered for including cakes, pastries, drinks, chocolates are also in our reach.

Those who are worried about losing the opportunity to sport their latest dress on the occasion can instead dress themselves up at their home and also lit up the sober outlook of their sweet home. As to sending the wishes to our colleagues, friends and distant relatives, the means are never ending from WhatsApp Video call to Zoom group meetings. Here are a few greetings and messages that you can share with your loved ones on the onset of the year 2022.

May the year 2022 fulfill all your desires and bring your heart with happiness! Happy New Year 2022

May we get the strength and might to survive and shine through the pandemic like we did the year gone by! Happy New Year 2022

Wish you good luck and courage to come true to your New Year resolutions. Happy New Year 2022

May mirth, laughter, joy and contentment be endowed on you and your family by the benevolent God. Happy New Year 2022

Let’s allow the tribulations, hard times and misery of the past year go past. On this New Year, let us hope for a happy and prosperous future. Cheers! Happy New Year 2022