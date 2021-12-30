Happy New Year 2022 Gift Ideas: Cookies, cutlery, candles, chocolates, Champagne…

Best New Year Gift Ideas for Friends, Family, Boyfriend, Girlfriend: A candlelit evening accompanied with floral decoration can be a good surprise gift for your loved ones.

Happy New Year 2022 Gift Ideas for Boyfriend, Girlfriend, Coworkers, Wife, Family: Less than 48 hours remain before we welcome the year 2022. While being in the company of our loved ones is the best present we can bestow on our friends, family and life partners, the happiness gets manifold if we present a lovable gift to our near and dear ones. A freshly baked cake, a bunch of flowers, a champagne bottle or a pack of cookies are few such examples that make New Year’s eve too special for you. Here are a few suggestions that you can take before deciding on a gift for your family members, girlfriend, boyfriend and other close relations.

Gift for family members



1. Cookies: Those who are fond of baking can cook a range of cookies with their own hands for their loved hands. On the other hand, a long range of cookies are available in sweet shops, bakeries and pastry shops from where one can buy a pack of cookies and get it wrapped in a festive wrapper along with “Happy New Year 2022” tag on it.

2. Bowls, cups and glasses: Those fond of cutlery never get tired of buying a new and exotic variety of wine glasses, beer mugs, coffee mugs and soup bowls. An exquisitely designed cup, bowl, or a glass can do wonders for someone who is fond of collecting cutlery.

3. Candles: Nothing can match the ambience and flickering brightness of a range of colorful candles that have the potential to not only lit up the mood but turn the occasion into a joyous festival. A candlelit evening accompanied with floral decoration can be a good surprise gift for your loved ones.

Gift for Girlfriend

Ranging from buying the tickets of her favourite film, buying an exquisite jewel or taking along her favourite champagne or wine bottle, the range of gift options for girlfriends or wives is too expansive. However, selecting a gift for your girlfriend or your wife is a tricky affair as one size fits all approach might boomerang. Hence it is utmost important for you to select a gift which is to the liking of your girlfriend rather than copying the gift your colleagues or friends are purchasing for their better halves.

Gift for Boyfriend

A trendy gadget, a branded watch, a key chain and a pair of jogging shoes could be some of the best gifts girls can present to their boyfriends and husbands. Unlike women who might get upset with one set of gifts over another, men usually are happy to be on the receiving end of “any present” and happily accept it.