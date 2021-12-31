Happy New Year 2022 GIF, Stickers: Give your loved ones a happy start to New Year 22 via GIFs, stickers

Happy New Year 2022 GIF Images, Amazing New Year 2022 Stickers for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram: We bring to you some brand new messages, wishes and a guide on how you can find stickers and GIFs related to New year 2022 to send to your loved ones.

Happy New Year 2022 GIF Images and Wishes Stickers for WhatsApp: New Year’s Eve is here, which means that in a matter of hours, we are set to enter into 2022! The occasion, needless to say, is celebrated across the world, with a lot of fervour and joy. Every year, people hold get-togethers with their closest friends and families to celebrate this joyous time. Late-night parties, dancing and music usually forms the scene of New Year parties. However, with the new Omicron variant rapidly spreading and many parts of the world introducing fresh curbs, the scenario of a New Year’s Eve is quite different this year. While every year on the 1st of January, is an endless stream of wishes, status updates, GIFs and stickers, this year it could be your only source of merry wishing to your loved ones! Here’s a guide on how to ring in the New Year with a little effort and a lot more joy!

Happy New Year 2022: Sending stickers to friends and family on WhatsApp

In order to send New Year 2022 stickers to friends and family using WhatsApp, you would need to get a sticker pack for the occasion. For this, head to Google Play Store and search “New Year 2022 stickers for WhatsApp”. Among the results that come up, check the ratings and reviews of the apps that offer such stickers and download the one you prefer.

Once the app has been downloaded, to check if the stickers have been added, head to WhatsApp and click on the emoji icon in the message bar of a chat. In this, go to the sticker section and you should be able to see the new stickers for New Year 2022.

Happy New Year 2022: GIFs for New Year wishes

To send GIFs to your friends and family on WhatsApp, in a chat window, open the emoji section (in Android) or the sticker section (on iPhone) and go to the GIFs section. In this section, search “New Year” and many GIFs for New Year 2022 should come up. From these, select the one you wish to send to your friend.

