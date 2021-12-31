Happy New Year 2022: Best quotes, wishes, images, greetings, gifs to share with friends, family, loved ones

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Status, Gif, Picture.

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes, Messages, Gifs for Family and Friends: We are just a day away from New Year 2022 celebrations. The covid led lockdown may have restricted mass gatherings, but there are still so many things that we can all do to welcome the new year. Sending new year wishes, quotes, gigs, greetings, messages is something we all love to do. We share with you some of the best quotes, messages that you can share with your loved ones this new year at the comfort of your home.

May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year to you and your family.

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey

Let’s make our New Year’s resolution to be there for each other and help each other in need even if we don’t know them in person. Let’s spread some kindness and cheer this new year! Cheers to 2022!

May you have a great year filled with immense happiness and luck! Stay fit, healthy and achieve greater heights of success. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!

My heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. Hope you had a great year and will have even a better one this time. Spend time with your near and dear ones. Happy New Year!

May your days be painted in gold and life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine brightly on your world this year. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year.

Colourful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun. Happy New Year.

Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.