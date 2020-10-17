Happy Navratri 2020: Significance of Navratri and best quotes, WhatsApp messages for this Navratri

This year, the Navratri is going to commence from October 17 and will last till October 25.

Navratri 2020 begins today: The festival of nine day long Navratri holds a very special significance in the Hindu religion. Considered as one of the most auspicious times of the whole year, the festival is eagerly awaited to begin and finish important tasks of life as every action during this period is believed to be blessed by Goddess Durga.

The festival is also observed as a period of abstinence much like many other religions where people abstain from lavish food and other intoxicants and observe the 9 day long fast and only consume ‘falaahar’ which translates to diet of fruits and nuts.

Well, the festival of Navratri comes four times in a year in different regions of the country, however the autumn Navratri which precedes the mega festival of Diwali is considered to be the most auspicious.

The nine-day period during the autumn Navratri is also celebrated with the maximum of gusto and enthusiasm. This year, the Navratri is going to commence from October 17 and will last till October 25.

The first and the last day of Navratri are considered to be the most pious and significant when almost every member of the family observes fast. The last day of Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami where small kids are called on a feast to conclude the nine day festivities.

Here are some wonderful quotes and happy wishes that you can extend to your relatives, friends and family members on this occasion.

1. May you and your family reap all the success and happiness this Navratri.

2. May Goddess Durga fulfill all your cherished desires and wishes of your family.

3. May good win over evil with the grace of Goddess Kali this year. Happy Navratri.

4. May the festival of abstinence and sobriety bring patience and strength to you and your family. Happy Nav Durga.

5. May Goddess Durga make your home her abode this Navratri and bring all happiness. Happy Navratri.

6. May Goddess Saraswati shower you and your family with wit and wisdom during Navratri. Happy Navratri.