Happy Mothers Day 2018 quotes, images, wishes, pictures, messages

Right from making cards to handmade gifts, you can give her something according to what she likes. (You Tube)

Happy Mothers Day 2018: Mother’s Day, an occasion to celebrate motherhood is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. The mother is the one who not only gives you birth but nurtures you with love, care and affection. She is the one who makes you understand what’s good or bad in life and the principles that would take you forward in rest of your life. There are a number of ways through which you can make your mother feel special on this day. Right from making cards to handmade gifts, you can give her something according to what she likes. There are numerous options.

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child,” actor Sophia Loren had once said. The unconditional love that a mother has for her child can never be explained. You can just feel it. Her contribution to our lives immense which can never be repaid. You can, however, always acknowledge it. Nothing is better than warming her heart with some kind words. Do not forget to convey how you feel about your mother on this day.

Here are some Mother’s Day wishes, quotes, messages and pictures that you can dedicate to your mother:

*The warmth of your embrace

The picture of your smile

The tenderness of your love

I always feel safe and sound, every time you are around

You’re the best Mom! Happy Mother’s Day

*Your love is an inexhaustible mother,

Nobody can give their hearts like you have.

Every second that my heart beats,

It reminds me that you gave me life and I should cherish you.

Nothing is better than warming her heart with some kind words. (Facebook)

*Life has never been perfect.

It probably never will.

But I will never ever lose hope, because

I know I always have you to stand by me even if the whole world falls apart.

I love you mother, so much more than you even know.

Happy Mother’s day to you.

*Mom, we may sometimes argue

We may have some quarrels

But I want you to know that those won’t change my love for you

You will always be the best mom for me

Happy Mother’s Day!

The unconditional love that a mother has for her child can never be explained. (Reuters)

