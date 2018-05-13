Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Google Doodle pays homage to motherhood in this fashion

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: The day is also chosen to pay homage to mother in a family, maternal influence and their contributions in constructing a society.

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Mother’s Day, celebrated on second Sunday of May is a commemoration and tribute to motherhood, maternal bonds of the society. The day is also chosen to pay homage to mother in a family, maternal influence and their contributions in constructing a society. This year the occasion falls on May 13. Mother’s Day remind us all that the mother-child bond is immense and plays an important part in the character-building of every individual. Mothers’ love in rearing their children is unmatched and a person’s entire life will not be enough to repay.

Today’s doodle seems to be drawn by a kid, depicts a mother dinosaur and her baby walking with a smile on their faces. Modern Mother’s was first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia after her mother passed away in 1905. The International Mother’s Day Shrine is also put up at the same place. She earlier had started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States. However, the United States Congress rejected a proposal to make Mother’s Day an official holiday, making fun that they would also have to declare a “Mother-in-law’s Day”.

Google pays tribute to motherhood with a Doodle

But, through the efforts of Anna Jarvis every state of United States celebrated Mother’s Day in 1911, with some of them officially recognizing Mother’s Day as a local holiday. Mother’s Day has is celebrated on different dates in different nations. While it is celebrated on fourth Sunday of March in the UK, in Greece celebrating motherhood means the Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ to the temple (2 February of Julian Calendar). Surprisingly, in Arab countries, Mother’s Day is celebrated on March 21, the date for spring equinox. Also, to be noted, the celebration of International Mother’s Day came into practice after some ex-communist countries celebrated with the former name against Mother’s Day and at times celebrated both days.