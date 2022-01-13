Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Quotes wishes, images, status, messages, WhatsApp Greetings to share with your loved ones

Makar Sankranti observes the sun’s transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn and also signifies a change in season.

Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings: India is undoubtedly the land of festivals. People in India particularly celebrate all the festivals with great pomp, enthusiasm, and joy, Makar Sankranti being one of them. This festival is celebrated every year on January 14 and is dedicated to the Sun god.

Makar Sankranti observes the sun’s transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn and also signifies a change in season as from this day, Sun changes its movement from Dakshinayana (south) to Uttarayana (north) hemisphere, marking the official end of the winter season.

Devotees start their day with a dip in the holy waters of the Ganges followed by food and sweets that are offered to the sun god. Indian households prepare Khichri with utmost devotion and offer it to God and later on consumed by the family as ‘Prasad’.

With Makar Sankranti around the corner, here are some of the best quotes, wishes, statuses, greetings that you can share with your family and loved ones.

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you all be blessed with happiness, peace, health, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Let this festive season bring you endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the God of the Sun bring sunshine and happiness to your life and home. Happy Makar Sankranti!

The sun rises with hope, kites fly enthusiastically in the sky, and the crops are ready to be harvested on Makar Sankranti, all signifying hope, joy, and abundance. Happy Sankranti.

The skies are filled with kites and colors, the faces are filled with smiles, and the hearts are filled with happiness – Makar Sankranti is here!

With the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Timings

Makar Sankranti punya kaal: 02:43 pm to 04:35 pm

Makar Sankranti maha punya kaal: 02:43 pm to 04:35 pm

Makar Sankranti puja comprises of:

Kalash sthapana

Shodashopchar puja

Suryadev puja

Suryadev Shanti yagya

Gou puja

Ganga puja

Surya Gayatri japa

Brihad Aditya Hriday Strota path

Sarva Shanti puja

Purnahuti

Homa and visarjan

Activities such as taking shower, offering naivedhya (food to the deity), offering charity, performing shraddh rituals, and breaking the fast, should be done during the Punya Kaal (02:43 pm to 04:35 pm). If Makar Sankranti occurs after sunset, all Punya Kaal activities must be postponed until the next day’s sunrise.