Happy Lohri 2020: Festival wishes, history, traditions and significance

Celebrated January 13 every year, Lohri marks the beginning of harvest season

The northern part of India is celebrating the festival of Lohri on Monday. Celebrated January 13 every year, Lohri marks the beginning of harvest season. During the festival, a bonfire is lit and people gather around it, praying to the Sun God for prosperity. Usually, Lohri is celebrated with people dancing to traditional songs and hymns. The festival also marks the end of winters and return of longer, warmer days.

Also read | Travelers, keep track of weather alerts! Shimla police issue fresh advisor

Where does Lohri get its name from?

Some believe that the festival got its name from ‘Loi’, which was the name of Saint Kabir’s wife. Others believe that the origins of the word Lohri lie in the word ‘Loh’, meaning warmth and light of the fire.

History of Lohri

Several stories are linked with the origins of Lohri, but the most famous is the story of Dulla Bhatti. It is believed that he was famous among the poor people during the regime of Mughal Emperor Akbar, as he used to help them. As per legends, he once saved a girl from being kidnapped and then raised her like his daughter. The region where Bhatti lived still recalls his deeds every year on Lohri.

Significance of Lohri

Wheat is an important crop in Punjab and it is sowed in October. The crop gets ready to be harvested in March and April. However, in January, the fields sport a promising golden harvest, which is also celebrated by the farmers during Lohri.

Apart from that, around Lohri, the Earth starts to make its way closer to the Sun, signifying the imminence of warmers months and prosperous time for the farmers.

What to eat on Lohri?

The traditional edibles related to Lohri are Rewri, peanuts and popcorn.

What is put in the Lohri fire?

Popcorn, puffed rice, peanuts and rewri are thrown in the fire as offerings to the Sun God.

On the occasion falling on Monday this year, people of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh celebrated Lohri with traditional fervour, according to public broadcaster DD News.

#Lohri being celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh with traditional fervour pic.twitter.com/utSPQu49rV — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 13, 2020

Cricketer Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to wish the users “a very Happy Lohri”. He added that he wished that the festival brings everyone “eternal bonding, love and happiness.”

Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. May this #Lohri bring you & your family eternal bonding, love & happiness. pic.twitter.com/kK5Ss7Jttt — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions also wished the users on the festival, wishing that the festival burns away all the negativity.