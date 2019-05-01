Happy Labour Day! History, top facts about the day advocating workers’ rights

Celebrated worldwide as 'Labour Day' across the world, May 1 is an annual public holiday across many countries and has its origins in the 19th century, dating back to an era when industrialists were known to make the labour class work daily for up to 15 hours or more. Working conditions were pathetic and exploitation was rampant. More disturbing, industrial tragedies were a common occurrence and the lives of ordinary workers were not considered by industrialists as being of 'value'. On May 1, 1886, industrial workers went out on to the streets across the United States and raised their voice against such blatant exploitation. They also demanded proper wages, leave breaks and paid leaves from their employers. The labour strike was followed by a tragic bomb blast that took place at the Haymarket Square in Chicago on May 4. Many innocent lives were lost in the bomb blast. Following the tragedy, there were no immediate changes that came into effect but gradually, this movement paved the way for the 8 hour working day, which gradually came into effect. Thus, when we understand the significance of 'Labour Day' in its full spirit, we need to remember that today marks a fitting tribute to honour and celebrate the hard work of workers across the world. The 1st of May is a quaint morning in Oxford. Not that this City isn't a bit odd most of the year, but #Mayday morning is a particular highlight. When else do you see the streets so crowded at 6am? pic.twitter.com\/pQlNWrTpSi \u2014 Juliane @RealScientists (@realscientists) May 1, 2019 Happy #LabourDay! Today is about advocating for workers' rights, and we're calling for an end to gender discrimination in the world of work. Are you with us? #MayDay pic.twitter.com\/2X26ZtOjpT \u2014 UN Women (@UN_Women) May 1, 2019 1890s :: Workers Constructing Railway Line #MayDay #LabourDay pic.twitter.com\/SM8grpX2Ia \u2014 indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 1, 2019 1963 :: Workers Constructing Nagarjuna Sagar Dam (Photo - John Scofield \/ @NatGeo ) #MayDay #LabourDay pic.twitter.com\/CixYndLMCB \u2014 indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 1, 2019 All starts with singing from St.Magdalene's College tower. #Mayday #Oxford pic.twitter.com\/esamZqUrgI \u2014 Juliane @RealScientists (@realscientists) May 1, 2019 In India, May Day or Labour Day is celebrated as 'Shramik Diwas' in India. On 1st May 1923, the very first instance of Labour Day celebration in the country was held in Madras, as per an initiative taken by Labour Kisan party of Hindustan. Though the party withered away later, May Day celebrations across India started from that year onward and the practice of celebrating International Worker's Day still continues. Being a holiday, May Day is celebrated to recognize the struggles and the hard work of the working class. People mark the occasion by celebrating the successes of the workers and paying tribute to their hard work.