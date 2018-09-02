Happy Janmashtami 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Photos, WhatsApp and Facebook Status of Lord Krishna Birth

Young devotees dressed as Hindu god Krishna participate in a procession ahead of Janmashtami festival in Jammu. (AP)

Happy Janmashtami 2018: One of the prominent Hindu festivals Janmashtami, which is also known as ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ is celebrated across the country and rest of the world with equal enthusiasm. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu lunar calendar, Lord Krishna, who is considered as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day in Shravana month at midnight hour.

The day is celebrated with much fervour each year especially in Mathura, the birthplace of the lord a and Vrindavan, he spent his childhood. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 2.

On this day every house, market and temples across the country are decorated with flowers lights. Deities are decorated with new clothes. On many temples devotees can also see young idols of the lord, to show his childhood. People offer prasad and other offerings to him and seek for his blessings.

Devotees walk in a procession ahead of Janmashtami festival in Jammu. (AP)

Here are some of the images, wishes, quotes, SMS, photos, WhatsApp & facebook status of Lord Krishna Birth:

* Radha ke Shyam ke,

Gwalon ke Kanha ke,

Gopion ke Makhan Chor ke,

Janamdin ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayen!

* Everything that is happening around you is according to Krishna’s wish, Hare Krishna.

Happy Janmashtami!

* May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your worries.

Happy Janmashtami!

A woman prepares a child to play the role of Hindu God Krishna during celebrations ahead of Janmashtami at a school in Ahmadabad. (AP)

* The Day of love and fortune.

The day of birth of Lord Krishna, a lover, friend and divine guru.

Happy Janmashtami!

* May Krishna show you the way in your life as he did to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.

Have a blessed Janmashtami!

* Krishna jinka nam, gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna bhagwan ko, ham sab ka pranam, jai shree krrishna Happy Janmashtami.