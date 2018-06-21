Happy International Yoga Day: Wishes, quotes, celebration, messages, FB and WhatsApp status

The 4th International Yoga Day will be celebrated at the lush greenery stretch of Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on June 21, 2018. (PMO/Twitter)

The 4th International Yoga Day will be celebrated at the lush greenery stretch of Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on June 21, 2018. The Yoga Day celebrations will witness at least 50,000 people including dignitaries perform physical, spiritual and mental exercises and will be lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had chosen June 21 as the date for International Yoga Day in United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Interestingly, June 21 is also observed as the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, the longest day of the year for people living in the north of the equator.

Happy International Yoga Day 2018 celebrations:

Various yoga training camps, programmes, seminars, workshops are organised by organisations at the group level. Various institutions and organisations take the initiative of assembling people to practice asanas and pranayamas. Experts on yoga are also invited to deliver speeches on the importance of asanas in our daily life that can cure mind and health.

4th International Yoga Day 2018: Here’s how you can wish and send quotes, messages, FB, WhatsApp status to your loved ones

1. Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. – The Bhagavad Gita

2. Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built. – Rumi

3. Yoga is a method for restraining the natural turbulence of thoughts, which otherwise impartially prevent all men, of all lands, from glimpsing their true nature of Spirit. Yoga cannot know a barrier of East and West any more than does the healing and equitable light of the sun.” – Paramahansa Yogananda, an Indian yogi

4. Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. Yoga is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental and spiritual well being. – PM Narendra Modi.

5. The only way to keep your health perfect is:-

Eat Proper, Drink Proper,

Laugh Proper, Live proper,

But do one more thing proper…

Get up early morning and do proper yoga,

Key to your good health..!

Happy yoga day!