Happy Independence Day 2018: Popular Patriotic Songs, Movies for 15th August

15th August 2018, Happy Independence Day: India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday. This is the time of the year where the patriotic fervour is all across the nation. The significance of 15th August is evident from the fact that patriotism goes hand in hand with patriotic songs and films. Films celebrate the heritage of India as well as the history that led to the Independence of India in 1947. The vision that songs and movies of Bollywood have given Indians is immeasurable.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Bollywood fans can revamp their spirits with songs and films that make us proud in being Indians. From depicting the colonial rule to the youth embracing patriotism, Bollywood has the perfect mood for Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day (15th August) 2018: Here’s our most patriotic songs you can tune in this Independence Day-

1. Maa Tujhe Salaam

This AR Rahman classic needs no second thoughts for being a 15th August cult song! The song is from the music maestro’s private album and tunes just gives goosebumps! The song directed by acclaimed director Bharat Bala is the modern avatar of the Vande Mataram, national song of India.

2. Rang De Basanti

You instantly get into the patriotic mood when this Daler Mehndi number plays in the background! No one can help but listen to the peppy Punjabi number on loop from the 2006 blockbuster film “Rang De Basanti”. The song starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi and Soha Ali Khan evokes the feeling of patriotism with its terrific beats.

3. Des Rangeela

Now, this song is the one that makes you feel proud to be a part of this nation. “Des Rangeela” sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and starring Kajol describes India in a fascinating way. The wonderful choreography of the song from Aamir Khan starrer “Fanaa” won accolades everywhere.

4. Kandhon se milte hain kandhe

The future of any country lies in the hands of the youth! “Kandhon se milte hain kandhe” from Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta starrer “Lakshya” is a motivational-patriotic song by Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Kunal Ganjawala, Roop Kumar Rathod and Vijay Prakash.

5. Ae Watan

The latest in the list of popular patriotic songs is Ae Watan from “Raazi”. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this song from the Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal superhit has captured hearts across the country.

Happy Independence Day (15th August) 2018: Take a look at which patriotic films are a must watch this Independence Day:

1. Border

The 1997 release instantly comes to our mind when we talk about best patriotic films. Directed by JP Dutta and starring Sunny Deol, Suneil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, the film was based on the Longewala battle in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was the biggest hit of 1997.

2. Lagaan

The period-patriotic fiction starring Aamir Khan and a host of other actors was among the top 5 films at the Oscars in 2001 in the Foreign film category. Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, is about a humble villager and his friends defeating the British in a cricket match to get rid of the tax imposed on them. Lagaan was a blockbuster hit.

3. Rang De Basanti

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti was a cult film about a British filmmaker and five young Indian men working on a film based on India’s freedom struggle. The film deals with how the youngsters connect with the struggle and how their lives change after that. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead, this movie won many awards and love of the audience as well.

4. Swades

A vital message was given in this Shah Rukh Khan release from 2004. The message was to try and make our country successful like its western counterparts. The film was not a commercial success but won critical acclaim. It also sent a message for Indians living abroad to come back to their roots.

Jai Hind!