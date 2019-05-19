Happy hour: Top 10 beers to help you cool down this summer

We can do all we can to market a beverage, but there is just no beating beer on a hot day. Nothing understands us better than a chilled pint when the mercury is screaming murder! Here, without further ado, and in no particular order, is a list of my top brews. White Rhino IPA Tropical fruity and markedly hoppy, I love this refreshing sip. Pity it is rarer than a summer shower to find on our shelves. Kati Patang Ale This relatively new brand entered the market with an ale and has managed to find instant appeal. More than just a crisp sip with caramel and cocoa notes, it\u2019s also great besides most spiced dishes. Goa Brewing Pineapple Saison Super tart and nicely crisp with more than a hint of passion fruit and pineapple, this is my current favourite summer sip. Trouble is finding someone to fly it in from Goa every time. Arbor Beach Shack IPA A very easy balanced IPA, bitter yet with fruitiness and zest to match. The (can) packaging is noteworthy too. White Rhino Lager A nicely hopped lager which punches well above its weight. This is not a bland brew like most of the stuff that masquerades as lager out there. Mad King Wit This Belgian origin beer is making great waves and splashes on the scene with its quirky name and label. Their wit is a soft easy sip with lots of orange peel and fresh herbs character on the aftertaste. Erdinger SommerWeisse Summer white is a special style by this fabled German house and it is an interesting combination of a wheat beer with pronounced fruitiness with a hoppy kick. Eight Finger Eddie IPA This is another good one for the category\u2014definitely a well-made one albeit on the lighter side of hoppy. Add to this the history behind their label and you have a good story to go with the pint. Kingfisher Ultra Some of you may be scoffing at the very idea, but for what it\u2019s worth, this rice-mix light lager is a darned smooth easy sip for summers. Arbor Easy Rider Wit Yet another winner from this Goan outfit, an affable crisp sip with a touch of zesty citrus fruits and a gentle hoppy linger. The writer is a sommelier