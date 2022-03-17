Happy Holi 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings for Friends and Family: Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on WhatsApp on Holi 2022

Holi 2022 Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, GIFs: Holi is one of the major festivals celebrated by the Hindu community, and India is vibrant and elated as Holi approaches. This year, Holi falls on Friday, March 18, a day after the Holika Dahan. While on Holika Dahan, people burn a pyre in order to burn demoness Holika – to signify the victory of good over evil – Holi is celebrated by playing colours with each other using gulaal, throwing water balloons, and eating sweets, especially Gujiya. Many also drink Thandai on the occasion. On the occasion, people also share wishes and messages with loved ones who live far away.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on WhatsApp on Holi 2022.

Holi 2022: Messages, greetings and wishes

Lal, Haara, Neela, Peela

Holi ka har rang ha nirala.

Laye har rang apke jeevan mein nayi bahar,

Aao sab milke manaye yeh anokha tyohar.

Holi ki dher saari shubh kamnayein!

Blue is a song, Yellow is music,

Green is dance, Red is beauty,

White is love, Pink is joy,

I wish all these colours for you and your family,

Happy Holi!

Colours bring joy and vibrance to our world. I wish you all the beautiful colours of life. Happy Holi

This Holi, I pray that you only have colourful days in your life. Happy Holi!

Splash in the colours of fun,

Enjoy the delicious treats,

May your heart bloom with joy on this colourful occasion.

Happy Holi!

Life is wonderful and colourful. May this Holi add more love and colour to your life and your family. Happy Holi.

May the colours and the gujiyas this Holi fill your life with happiness and fulfilment.