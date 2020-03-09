Happy Holi 2020: Holi date, significance, wishes, messages and quotes

Holi 2020: Holi's second day, also called Dulahndi, is marked by people exchanging sweets and mingling among themselves.
Holi 2020: One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Holi is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm all over the country. Called the festival of colours, Holi is a festival when friends, family, relatives and strangers, all come together and celebrate. Families, especially children, wait for the festival, having prepared their water guns and water-filled balloons at least a week in advance. On the eve of Holi, people come together for the symbolic celebration of Holika Dahan. Holi’s second day, also called Dulahndi, is marked by people exchanging sweets and mingling among themselves.
Holi 2020 Date
Holi is celebrated in the Phalgun month as per the Hindu calendar called Vikram Samvat. This time corresponds with the English calendar months of February or March. In 2020, Holi is being celebrated on March 10.
Significance of Holi
Holi, like all major Hindu festivals, marks the triumph of good over evil. While many myths and legends are associated with the festival of colours, the most well-known mythological anecdote related to Holi is that of Prahlad and Hiranyakashyipu. Prahlad was the son of King Hiranyakashyipu and was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad’s devotion irked his father, who considered himself to be God.
Hiranyakashyipu tried to get Prahlad killed several times. In one of the attempts, Prahlad’s paternal aunt Holika, who was blessed with a cloak that was immune to fire, decided to sit in the fire with Prahlad while wearing the cloak herself for protection. However, as the fire raged, the cloak flew off of Holika and wrapped around Prahlad, leaving Holika dead. Later, legend says, Lord Vishnu appeared in his ‘Narsingh’ (half-man and half-lion) form and killed Hiranyakashipu on his porch steps at dusk.
Holi 2020 messages, wishes and quotes
To wish your friends and family this Holi, here are some messages that you can send!
- Lal, Haara, Neela, Peela
Holi ka har rang ha nirala.
Laye har rang apke jeevan mein nayi bahar,
Aao sab milke manaye yeh anokha tyohar.
Holi ki dher saari shubh kamnayein!
- Rango ka hai ye tyohar,
Aao sath milke bitaye ye bahaar,
Din kab mile ye phir suhane,
Aao aaj rangein tumhe Holi ke rangon mein.
A very Happy Holi to you and your family, have a prosperous one.
- If rang barsofies, your chunari will bhigofy.
When the dils milofy, the rang also milofy
So enjoy the khushiyas and don’t forget to Holi khelofy. Happy Holi 2020!
- Blue is a song, Yellow is music,
Green is dance, Red is beauty,
White is love, Pink is joy,
I wish all these colours for you and your family,
Happy Holi!
- Rang bahar ke, ho tere sansaar mein.
Rangeen ho har pal tumhara,
Bas yehi hai dua hamari ki khushiyon se bhara ho jeevan tumhara.
Happy Holi 2020!
- Khushiyan ho overflow, Masti kabhi na ho low,
Tumhari Holi ho ekdam number 1, Aur tum karo whole lots of fun
Happy Holi to you and your family!
- Splash in the colours of fun,
Enjoy the delicious treats,
May your heart bloom with joy on this colourful occasion.
Happy Holi!
