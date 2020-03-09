Happy Holi 2020: Holi date, significance, wishes, messages and quotes

Holi, like all major Hindu festivals, marks the triumph of good over evil. (Reuters)

Holi 2020: One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Holi is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm all over the country. Called the festival of colours, Holi is a festival when friends, family, relatives and strangers, all come together and celebrate. Families, especially children, wait for the festival, having prepared their water guns and water-filled balloons at least a week in advance. On the eve of Holi, people come together for the symbolic celebration of Holika Dahan. Holi’s second day, also called Dulahndi, is marked by people exchanging sweets and mingling among themselves.

Holi 2020 Date

Holi is celebrated in the Phalgun month as per the Hindu calendar called Vikram Samvat. This time corresponds with the English calendar months of February or March. In 2020, Holi is being celebrated on March 10.

Significance of Holi

Holi, like all major Hindu festivals, marks the triumph of good over evil. While many myths and legends are associated with the festival of colours, the most well-known mythological anecdote related to Holi is that of Prahlad and Hiranyakashyipu. Prahlad was the son of King Hiranyakashyipu and was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad’s devotion irked his father, who considered himself to be God.

Hiranyakashyipu tried to get Prahlad killed several times. In one of the attempts, Prahlad’s paternal aunt Holika, who was blessed with a cloak that was immune to fire, decided to sit in the fire with Prahlad while wearing the cloak herself for protection. However, as the fire raged, the cloak flew off of Holika and wrapped around Prahlad, leaving Holika dead. Later, legend says, Lord Vishnu appeared in his ‘Narsingh’ (half-man and half-lion) form and killed Hiranyakashipu on his porch steps at dusk.

Holi 2020 messages, wishes and quotes

To wish your friends and family this Holi, here are some messages that you can send!