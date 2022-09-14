Happy Hindi Diwas Wishes: Spread the word with wishes, greetings, quotes, and more

Hindi Diwas 2022 Wishes: The concept of language is an ongoing social action that is carried out by the collective consciousness of society. Without the Hindi language, Human society would not be able to function properly. It is very important that the people of the world learn Hindi.

On September 14, Hindi Diwas is celebrated in India. The objective of this event is to create awareness about the rich history and importance of the Hindi language. In 1949, the Hindi language was officially recognized as an official language by the Assembly of the constituent states.

On September 14, the birth anniversary of Beohar Sinha, who pushed for the inclusion of Hindi in the country’s official language, is also celebrated.

To celebrate this special occasion, we have listed down some of the most beautiful and heartfelt messages and pictures that you can send to your loved ones through various messaging apps.

Hindi Diwas wishes

Hindi is the 3rd most spoken language in the world. It’s time you feel proud of your closest language. Happy Hindi Diwas

Let your favourite language spread wings and makes a mark around the world. Happy Hindi Diwas

Let us all take pride in the language that is a derivative of the most ancient scripts. happy Hindi Diwas

Fun fact: Hindi words like ‘Surya Namaskar’ are part of Oxford Dictionary also. Bare a moment of pride, Happy Hindi Diwas

Let us all pledge to give Hindi language its due respect! Happy Hindi Diwas.”

Hindi Diwas quotes

Quotes by great Indian leaders to share with your colleagues, friends

“Prantiya eershya-dvesh ko door karane mein jitane sahayata is Hindi prachaar se milegi, utani dosaree kisi cheej se nahin mil sakati.” – Subhas Chandra Bose

“Jis desh ko apani bhasha aur saahitya ka gaurav ka anubhav nahin hai, wah unnat nahi ho sakta.”- Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi Bharat ki Rashtra Bhasha ho sakti hai.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Rashtra Bhasha ke bina Rashtra goonga hai.. rashtra vyavahaar mein Hindi ko kaam mein laana desh ke unnati ke lie aavashyak hai.”- Mahamta Gandhi