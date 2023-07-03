Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with your teacher and mentors 

Happy Guru Purnima 2023 Wishes: Guru Purnima is a festival that is majorly celebrated among Hindus, Buddists and Jains. Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is dedicated to all the spiritual gurus and teachers.

This day is observed throughout India and Nepal to honor spiritual and intellectual gurus who have guided us with their teachings and experiences. This festival is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country.

The day serves as an opportunity to express our gratitude towards our gurus and mentors who guide us and impart knowledge to us. A guru is regarded as a spiritual mentor who shows us the path toward knowledge and enlightenment.

According to the traditional Hindu calendar, the festival is marked on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. This year, Guru Purnima is being observed on Monday (July 3).

On this day, the students show their deep appreciation for their guru’s wisdom and teachings. This day is officially celebrated as Teacher’s Day in Nepal.

Here are some quotes to share on the occasion of Guru Purnima 2023:

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” ― William Arthur Ward

“There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fill you with so much quail shot that you can’t move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies.” ― Robert Frost

“What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.” ― Karl Menninger

“Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges.” – Joyce Meyer

Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru. – Adi Shankara

Here are some wishes to share on Guru Purnima: