Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Significance, history, wishes and images

Guru Purnima is being celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, on July 13, 2022. Apart from India, the day is celebrated in Bhutan and Nepal as well. The day is dedicated to all academic teachers and spiritual gurus.

According to Buddhist traditions, the day is celebrated to mark Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath. While in India, the day is celebrated to pay respect to spiritual, in Nepal the day is celebrated to observe teachers day. It may be noted that that the day is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashadha. The month falls during June and July as per gregorian calendar.

It is believed that Gautam Buddha, the founder of the Buddhist faith, gave his first sermon on this very day. He came to Sarnath from Bodhgaya aftsr achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. He gave his first sermon on the day of full moon.

The day is also celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, one of the great epics of Hindus. On this day, students in various schools, colleges and other education al institutes organise various events to thank their teachers. Disciples pay respect to their gurus and thank them for sharing their knowledge.

Here are some of the wishes and quotes:

*A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima!

*May Guru’s blessings bring you success, luck, and fame. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima.

*On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I hope and pray that you are always there to guide me, shower me with your unconditional love.

*Today is the day to be grateful towards all those you learn from. Happy Guru Purnima.

*Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu

Guru Devo Maheshwaraha

Guru Saakshat Para Brahma

Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha.

Happy Guru Purnima!