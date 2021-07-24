Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Date, significance, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages

We should grab this festival's occasion to take some time out from our busy schedule and wish and express our gratitude to the teachers, mentors, friends, colleagues, parents who became a guiding light in our lives.

Guru Purnima 2021, Happy Guru Purnima Wishes, Messages, Quotes: The festival of Guru Purnima, in essence, is a day when the salient contribution of a Guru or a mentor in our life is appreciated and celebrated. The festival is celebrated world over today by the Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhist communities cherishing the role of a teacher in their life and expressing their gratitude towards the same. The festival falls on a full moon day as per the chronology of the Hindu calendar. For this year, the festival has fallen on July 24 in accordance with the Full Moon specified in the Hindu calendar.

While the name Guru Purnima is more famous and prevalent, a few people also celebrate the day as Vyasa Purnima clubbing the birthday of the famous ancient sage Veda Vyasa who is credited for writing the largest epic of the world The Mahabharata and Puranas. In addition to the Vyasa birth anniversary, the Buddhist devotees also believe that Lord Buddha had given his first sermon on this day and celebrate the day as such. While different communities celebrate the day in a myriad ways, the essence of the festival-gratitude towards Guru- remains the same as sage Vyasa and Lord Buddha are believed to have shown the right direction to millions of their followers around the world.

In a literal sense the scope of the day remains confined to expressing our gratitude to the teachers, professors and senior colleagues who played a crucial role in our lives but on a deeper level any person-elder or younger- whoever showed you the right path and restrained you from treading on an immoral path can be considered as a guide of our lives. We should grab this festival’s occasion to take some time out from our busy schedule and wish and express our gratitude to the teachers, mentors, friends, colleagues, parents who became a guiding light in our lives.

Here are a few quotes and wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima day:

· May you remain the guiding light of my ship for ages to come! Happy Guru Purnima Day

· May my thoughts and actions always remain anchored to the morals and principles you taught us Sir/Ma’am! Happy Guru Purnima Day

· May every student in this world get as dedicated a teacher as we got in your form Sir/Ma’am! Happy Guru Purnima Day

· May God gives me enough courage and power to keep treading on your suggested path Sir/Ma’am! Happy Guru Purnima Day

· I am your satellite and your principles are my anchor Sir/Ma’am. May you get a long life! Happy Guru Purnima Day