Happy Guru Purnima 2018: Quotes, wishes, significance, history; why it is celebrated

Happy Guru Purnima 2018: This day holds a significant place in Indian and Nepalese tradition as Hindus, Buddhists and Jains thank the ‘gurus’ in their lives – be it spiritual or academic and even parents. In Nepal, this day is celebrated as the Teachers’ Day. This year, Guru Purnima falls on 27th of July, the ‘tithi’ starts from July 26 11:16 pm and will end on July 28 1:50 am. The word ‘guru’ came from the Sanskrit word ‘gu’ which implies darkness and ‘ru’ which means eliminating the darkness. The gurus are considered to be those persons who uplift our lives in a holistic way and shows the path towards truth.

Guru Purnima History:

For ages now, Guru Purnima also known as Vyas Purnima is being celebrated in India on the first full moon night after the Summer Solstice to commemorate the birth anniversary of Veda Vyas, the author of Mahabharata. It is also known as Buddha Purnima and is widely celebrated by the Buddhists as Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, five weeks after attaining enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Gaya. For Jains also, this day holds a great significance. The 24th Tirthankara, Mahavira made Indrabhuti Gautam Swami his first disciple.

Guru Purnima Significance:

Guru Purnima celebrates India’s tradition of ‘guru-sishya’ – a bond that binds a teacher and a student, which has now become a part of India’s culture. But since time immemorial, traditional knowledge and teachings have been pass down from one generation to another through the shrutis and slokas. In ancient India, parents used to send their children to the Gurus.

Guru Purnima Quotes and Wishes:

Several leaders from India and other countries have spoken on Gurus and the importance they hold in their lives. While Swami Vivekananda said, “He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating,”

Dalai Lama noted, “The enemy is a very good teacher.”

Lord Buddha told in his sermons, “A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others.”

“Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore,” said Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak also said, “I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the Guru, the True Guru, has shown me the way.”